Helena High School plans first Winter Social

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The majority of Helena High School’s students have had a rollercoaster of the past two years. The school’s SGA and PTO understood this and decided to plan something special for the students. On Friday, Jan. 21, the school will hold its first Winter Social to provide students with a fun and laidback get-together.

“We hope the winter social will become a new tradition that will give students a fun and meaningful experience to start their second semester of school,” said Amy Knight, a teacher at HHS and an SGA sponsor. “School-sponsored activities and events are beneficial to the welfare and educational success of our students as these activities foster school spirit and a unified community. We are excited to add this new event to our school calendar.”

Principal Ashley Bahr said one of the first things she was asked when she took the role of principal in October 2021 was if it would be possible to plan an event that would bring the student body together and celebrate “some kind of return to normalcy.” Bahr sat down with the SGA and discussed what they had in mind.

“We landed on a winter social because we wanted something that was not too formal because we do have prom coming up in April,” Bahr said. “We wanted to make sure we don’t impede on any of the fun of prom, you know like the dressing up or having to get their hair done.”

The winter social will be held in conjunction with an at-home basketball game the school has that Friday night. The social will be held in the cafeteria and is open to all HHS students.

“Our hope was to encourage the kids to go from the basketball game to the dance, so that would maximize participation and it would lend to it being less formal and just a time for everyone to get together,” Bahr said.

The social is set to start at 8 p.m. on Jan. 21. Advance tickets are $20 at Gofan.co and $25 at the door.