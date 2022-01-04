Lew Burdette to announce run for Alabama governor

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – King’s Home President Lew Burdette will announce his candidacy for Alabama governor at an afternoon event at King’s Home in Chelsea on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Burdette, who will qualify as a Republican, will make the announcement promptly at 2:22 p.m., following the campaign launch event starting at 1 p.m., according to a press release.

A Roanoke native, Burdette leads King’s Home, a nonprofit Christian-based organization that provides group home residential care and support to women and children who have fled domestic abuse.

Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.