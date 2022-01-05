2022 election cycle begins in Alabama

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A busy election year for the state of Alabama officially got underway on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as the qualifying period opened for all of those interested in running for political office.

It marked the beginning of a long trek that will feature several big elections both statewide and locally in Shelby County.

The list of offices on this year’s ballot is below:

Alabama Constitutional Offices (Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industry, Treasurer and State Auditor)

One U.S. Senate seat

All U.S. House seats

Two Alabama Supreme Court seats

Two Public Service Commission seats

Four Alabama Board of Education seats

All Alabama House of Representatives seats

All Alabama Senate seats

All District Attorney positions

Dozens of Circuit and District Court judicial seats

The Alabama Republican Party State Executive Committee (the governing body of the ALGOP)

Federal offices that will be voted on by Shelby County residents include U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative, while state offices on this year’s ballot locally will include each listed in the Alabama Constitutional portion above.

In addition to those offices, Shelby County residents will vote for circuit court judge places 1, 3 and 4, district attorney, district court judge place 1, superintendent of education for Shelby County Schools, SCS Board of Education seats currently held by Aubrey Miller and Jane Hampton, Shelby County coroner and Shelby County Sheriff.

Current seats for each of those positions are held by the following:

Circuit Court Judge Place 1: Corey Moore

Circuit Court Judge Place 3: Bill Bostick

Circuit Court Judge Place 4: Laura Alvis

District Attorney: Jill Lee

District Court Judge Place 1: Jim Kramer

Superintendent for Shelby County Schools: Dr. Lewis Brooks

Shelby County Schools Board of Education seats: Aubrey Miller and Jane Hampton

Shelby County Coroner: Lina Evans

Shelby County Sheriff: John Samaniego

The qualifying period began on Jan. 4, and those interested in putting their hat in the ring for a certain race or wishing to run for reelection will have until Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. to qualify for this year’s primary election date.

The primary election day will be May 24 to determine finalists for each party, while a runoff date has been set for June 21 should it be needed.

The general election date to determine each seat is set for Nov. 8.

Absentee voting for the primary election will begin on March 30 and must be mailed by May 24 or hand delivered by May 23. Applications for mail delivery must be completed by May 17 and for hand delivery by May 19.

Should there be a runoff for the primary, absentee voting will begin June 7, while applications for mail delivery will need to be done by June 14 and applications for hand delivery will have to be done by June 16. Deadlines to return ballots are June 20 for hand delivery and June 21 for mail delivery.

In the general election, voting will begin Sept. 14 with applications opening for mail delivery on Nov. 1 and hand delivery Nov. 3. Absentee voting ballots must be returned by Nov. 7 for hand delivery and Nov. 8 for mail delivery.

All mail delivery must be received no later than noon on the day of each election.