Billy “Bootie” Bradberry, age 76, of Chelsea, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Tim Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Bradberry is preceded in death by his parents, Embrew Rudolph and Ida Blanche Bradberry; brother, Charles Bradberry; and nephew, Charlie Bradberry.

He is survived by his sister, Doris Ward; sister-in-law, Gayle Bradberry; nephews, Marty Thomas (Lynn) and Gary Bradberry (Karen); grandnieces, Laura Thomas, Kellie Hale, and Krystal Marko; and grandnephews, Matthew Thomas and Tucker Bradberry.

