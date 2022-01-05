Loyd Eston Horton, Jr.

Loyd Eston Horton, Jr., age 77, was born on June 24, 1944 and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Horton is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Sr. and Jesse “Sis” Horton; sister, Brenda Kay Hope; brother, Danny “Goose” Horton; and nephew, Frankie Hope.

He is survived by his only child, Paul Eston Horton (Mia); grandchildren, Beth Traywick (Kent Loveless), and Jake Horton (April); great grandchildren, Eli and Tristan Traywick, and Baylee Headley; sisters, Gail Vick and Jean Webb; special friend, Colleen Burcham and a host of other family and friends.

