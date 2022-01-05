Thompson celebrates lone senior against Hueytown

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson’s girls basketball program has been hit hard by the injury bug this season and fought hard against a good Hueytown Golden Gophers team before falling 70-57 on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Hueytown (12-6) came out fast in the first quarter, building a 15-4 lead. The Gophers had a big height and length advantage that also came with a lot of athleticism.

Thompson tried to attack the middle, but many of the Warriors’ shots were blocked and Hueytown came away with eight turnovers in the period.

Alecia Reasor was a bright spot for the Warriors, scoring their first six points of the contest.

Down 21-10 in the second period, Thompson head coach Marty Smith found a good matchup with his second unit, who sparked a big run.

With Hueytown’s leading scorer in foul trouble, the Warriors made their move. Six different players scored baskets, including two from freshman Locke Little.

Dasia Huynh’s 3-pointer gave Thompson a brief 24-23 lead before the two teams entered the half in a 26-26 tie.

Thompson’s pressure defense rendered 12 Hueytown turnovers in the first half, but the Gophers cleaned up their execution after the break. Their length once again led to easy baskets as they broke the press for layups at the other end of the floor.

Ghan’aye Whitfield took over the game as she scored or assisted on nine of Hueytown’s11 third-quarter baskets.

Trinity Pulliam helped the Gophers keep the Warriors at arm’s reach as they surged for 17 points in the fourth quarter with nine coming from Reasor. Whitfield led all scorers with 25 points, while Pulliam put up 19 as the duo scored well over half of their team’s point total.

Na’Kyrie Tolbert added nine more for Hueytown. Reasor was special for the Warriors netting 23 points. She was honored after the game as Thompson’s only senior from the 2022 class.

“The growth I’ve seen in her as a leader has been outstanding for me. She has grown in her repertoire and she is deferring at the right times to allow the other players growth,” Smith said. “She’s playing the smartest she’s played for me since I’ve been here. Her shooting percentages are the best of her career, her turnovers are down significantly and her assists have doubled.”