Alabaster library announces new technology services

Published 12:08 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Albert L. Scott Library announced that it will have new tablets for children available and a new online marketing and business development tool available for adults. (File)

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library has two new innovative resources that will benefit younger and older visitors alike.

Several brand-new Playaway LaunchPad tablets made just for children ages 3 years old and older are now available. The Playaway LaunchPad created by Findaway is a pre-loaded learning tablet that does not require downloads or Wi-Fi.

Alabaster parents and caregivers can check out the tablets for children to use in the library or at home for up to two weeks.

Each tablet is age-appropriate and is a multisensory learning tool that combines apps, storybooks, and videos. Topics include: early language and literacy skills, phonics, world destinations, science, art, animals and math.

Additionally, adults will benefit from a new online marketing and business development tool, Reference Solutions by Data Axle.

The link to Reference Solutions can be found on the library’s website, Cityofalabaster.com/library, on the resources page.

It has several databases including: United States businesses, standard White Pages, jobs and internships, healthcare, consumer lifestyle and homeownership. Reference Solutions is useful for people who want to start a business, conduct marketing research and more.

Reference Solutions can be accessed on home devices by logging in with a library card or by using one of the library’s computers.

