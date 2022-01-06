Shelby County captain graduates from FBI National Academy

From STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – On Thursday, Dec. 16, Captain Jason Myrick graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy Session #280. This intensive 10-week executive-level program is designed for leaders in Law Enforcement organizations around the globe.

Being an alum of the FBI National Academy is one of the most prestigious designations a law enforcement officer can achieve, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was honored to add Captain Myrick to its long history of graduates.

“We are honored to have exemplary individuals such as Captain Myrick at our agency and serving the citizens of Shelby County,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “We are proud to have another one of Shelby County’s finest graduating from the FBI National Academy and are even more glad to have him back at home. He has had an outstanding career, and we look forward to more achievements in his future.”

Captain Myrick started his career in law enforcement in 1996 with the Birmingham Police Department after serving in the United States Marine Corps. He later served as a Police Officer with the Pelham Police Department.

He has been with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and has held numerous assignments, including: field training officer, firearms instructor, honor guard, Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, criminal investigator, Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, patrol, Special Operations Group Commander and other assignments.

Captain Myrick also holds a master’s degree in justice administration and crime management. He has received numerous awards throughout his military and law enforcement careers, including: the Medal of Valor, a Meritorious Service Award, the Sheriffs’ Award and the Alabama Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for the Middle District of Alabama.

Captain Myrick joins other members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff as an FBI National Academy graduate, including Samaniego, who graduated from the 176th Session.