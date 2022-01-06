Two by Two rescue dog has record 17 puppies

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – While the rest of Alabama was braving the winter cold snap on Tuesday, Jan. 4, some very special people with Two by Two Rescue were helping Charmaine, a rescued dog, deliver an astounding 17 puppies.

Charmaine was rescued in Gadsden in a very weakened and very pregnant state. Sonya King, the executive director of Two by Two, laughed that they had no clue what was waiting for them.

“We knew she was pregnant, that was clear,” she said. “We just didn’t realize how pregnant.”

Charmaine went into labor the previous evening and continued to have puppy after puppy for the next 24 hours.

“This is Two by Two’s 20th anniversary year, and this is the biggest litter we’ve ever encountered,” King said. “Typically, our litters are between six and eight, and when they go past eight we’re like, oh, wow!”

Since having the puppies, King said Charmaine is recovering well with her foster family in Calera. Since there are so many puppies, Two by Two workers are rotating the puppies for their feedings and supplementing with goat milk to make sure nobody is missing out on necessary nutrients.

Unfortunately, five puppies did not make it, but 12 are still doing very well. King said losing puppies is normal when you have a particularly large litter, and Charmaine’s story is a prime example of why you should spay and neuter your pets.

“Something a lot of people don’t understand about dogs is that each puppy could be a different father,” King said. “So, it is so important to make sure you get your animals spayed and neutered.”

King said it is a blessing that Charmaine was found when she was, as she went into labor during two of the coldest days of winter.

“She would not have made it by herself in the wild,” King said. “I really do thank God when we find cases like Charmaine’s because we were able to be there for her and help her through this beautiful process and now she will have no more bad days.”

To celebrate Charmaine’s amazing litter, Two by Two is holding a baby shower for her. Everyone is invited to purchase food, blankets, toys and other necessary items through Amazon or Chewy. Donations through the Two by Two Facebook page are also welcome. So far, they have raised over $1,500 for Charmaine’s cause.

“We’re definitely going to need a lot of puppy pee pads,” King laughed. “I think a lot of people have fun shopping for a puppy mom shower, and Charmaine and us will be so grateful.”

To make a donation or purchase an item for Charmaine and her pups, visit Two by Two’s Facebook page.