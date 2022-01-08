Spain Park leaves no doubt in first area game against Titans

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars set an early tone in their opener to area play at home against Gadsden City on Friday, Jan. 7.

Behind 19 combined first-half points from Colin Turner and Sam Wright and one of their best defensive games of the season, the Jaguars took a 29-7 lead into half and never looked back on the way to a 52-24 win and 1-0 start to area play.

The Jags’ fast start was largely due to the effort of Turner and Wright in each of the first two quarters.

In the opening quarter, neither team got much of a rhythm offensively, but the Jags did total nine points thanks to five from Turner and three from Wright in addition to a free throw from Jared Smith.

Defensively, however, they set the tone for what was going to be a long night for the Titans on offense.

Spain Park allowed four points on two field goals in the opening quarter, which was enough for an early five-point advantage.

But it was the second quarter that made the difference.

The Jags allowed one 3-pointer to the Titans and no other points, while Turner added five more and Wright seven. Wright made one of three 3-pointers in the quarter for the Jags and went 4-4 from the free throw line, while Josh Harrington and Chad Pickett each had a 3-pointer as well.

In the quarter, Spain Park made seven of eight from the free throw line in addition to the 3-pointers to total 20 points and create separation with a 29-7 lead at the half.

From there, the Jags used a consistent effort to pick up a win in their area opener.

Gadsden City did have its best offensive quarter in the third period, but Spain Park totaled 15 to extend the lead.

That became the final straw in a dominant win, as the Jaguars finished off the game with a 8-5 final quarter for the 28-point victory.

Turner finished with 15 in the game, while Wright totaled 10, all of which came in the first half. Just as important as those two scorers were the 11 players to find the basket in a balanced effort for the Jags, who improved to 18-4 on the season and 1-0 in area play.