GoFundMe set up to help family of Dave Holdorf

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Calera man who was found deceased on Saturday, Jan. 8, following a three-day search.

“My name is Lena, as you all know my dad David (Dave) Holdorf went missing on 1/5/2022, he was found deceased on 1/8/2022,” reads the description on the GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Lena Bowser. “We want to thank everyone for all the help searching in harsh and stressful conditions. We also want to thank all those who provide support such as food or information.”

Money raised will go toward Holdorf’s funeral costs, according to the fundraiser page.

“Sadly Dave did not have a policy or any financial plan to help the family when this time came,” the description reads. “We (are) reaching out to the community that Dave loved and helped to see if anyone can help us in this extremely hard time.”

According to the fundraiser description, Holdorf, 57, worked at Lucky’s Foodland in Montevallo.

“He was well known for being really sweet and wanting to help everyone,” the description reads. “Mr. Dave was well loved by the community and he touched everyone’s life that he entered. Dave was willing to help anyone in need, and he loved to teach kids how to fix and work on cars, dirt bikes and anything else that had an engine.”

The GoFundMe page can be viewed at Gofundme.com/f/4ujqpa-please-help-us-with-funeral-cost.

“We know not everyone will be able to provide money,” the description reads. “In that case we ask that you share this and continue Dave’s legacy of being open and friendly to your neighbors. Also we ask that you all please share happy memories that we can share with the grandkids to help them get through this difficult time.”