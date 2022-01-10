Books-A-Million closing among latest changes at Brook Highland shopping center

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The last few months have featured several changes to the popular Brook Highland Plaza shopping center in north Shelby County, and the latest of those changes is the closing of Books-A-Million.

The popular book store, which has been open for 27 years, closed suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 9, but signs have been posted saying “We’ll be back.”

In addition to that, the sign currently posted outside the former store says, “This location is closing, but a new BAM! Is coming soon!”

It is unknown where a new Books-A-Million would be located along the U.S. 280 corridor, but other locations of the store in the Birmingham-metro area remain open in Alabaster, Fultondale and Trussville.

The Alabaster location is currently the only open Books-A-Million in Shelby County.

The closing of the store marks a busy stretch of changes to the shopping center, as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Burlington, Ruby Sunshine and Goodwill have all moved into Brook Highland Plaza and are all now open.

In an email to customers, Books-A-Million said the Brook Highland location was closing, but that Birmingham is their home and they are working to secure a new location in the area.

Other busy shopping centers nearby include Tattersall Park, Lee Branch, Inverness Corners, Inverness Plaza and River Ridge, several of which could provide a new location of Books-A-Million.

Until the new location opens, they encourage their usual customers to visit one of the other locations or shop online.