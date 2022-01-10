Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board to have public forum

Published 2:33 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Michelle Love

Helena's Diversity and Inclusion Board is planning a public forum meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 to discuss building community relationships and progressing diversity. (File)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

 HELENA – The Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board is planning a public forum event on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The forum is a very special event dedicated to growing the conversation about progressing the city of Helena through diversity, inclusion, and building a stronger community through acceptance.

The forum will include guest speakers such as Dr. Gregory L. Samuels, an associate professor and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, and Dr. Amy J. Samuels, an associate professor from the University of Montevallo.

The public forum is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at Helena City Hall.

For more information about Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board, please visit their Facebook/ Instagram @helenadiboard or email for more information at helenadiboard@gmail.com.

More Helena Reporter

Local track and field teams perform well at Ice Breaker #2 meet

Shelby County students exceed national pass rate on healthcare exam

SCS shares changes to COVID-19 guidelines for students, staff

Helena, Chelsea to open season in AHSAA Kickoff Classic

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...