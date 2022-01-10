Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board to have public forum

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Diversity and Inclusion Board is planning a public forum event on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The forum is a very special event dedicated to growing the conversation about progressing the city of Helena through diversity, inclusion, and building a stronger community through acceptance.

The forum will include guest speakers such as Dr. Gregory L. Samuels, an associate professor and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, and Dr. Amy J. Samuels, an associate professor from the University of Montevallo.

The public forum is set to take place Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at Helena City Hall.

For more information about Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board, please visit their Facebook/ Instagram @helenadiboard or email for more information at helenadiboard@gmail.com.