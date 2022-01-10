New Goodwill store opens in Brook Highland

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Alabama Goodwill Industries has opened a new store and donation center in the Brook Highland Plaza off U.S. 280.

The Brook Highland location is the company’s second store in the Birmingham-metro area.

“Our store is packed full of unique and quality items generously donated by our supporters from around the Birmingham area,” the website reads. “Here, your donations and purchases are put to work immediately to provide job training, resources and more to Alabamians with barriers to employment.”

The store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Brook Highland store is located at 5287 U.S. 280, near Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.