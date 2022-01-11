Slice among new businesses coming soon to Montevallo

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The COVID-19 pandemic has created obstacles for countless business owners over the last two years, prompting many to make the difficult decision to close their doors.

But in Montevallo, the new year is bringing hope in the form of several new businesses coming to the city.

Three new businesses are set to open soon in the Main Street District: Slice on the Side Stone Pizza + Brewhouse at 1105 Ashville Road, Sunrise Doughnuts at 1105 Ashville Road and Main Street Nutrition at 746 Main Street.

Opening dates for each business have not been released.

A new coffee shop, Strand Coffeehouse, will open in the space on Main Street formerly occupied by the old Strand movie theater.

In a previous interview, Strand Coffeehouse owner Sean Eichelberger said his shop’s menu will feature a rotating variety of coffee roasters from around the world, along with grab-and-go breakfast and snack items.

The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at Strand Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

Visitors are invited to tour the coffee shop and sample some coffee.

In addition to the four businesses mentioned above, Pit 119 and Xcaret Grill are on the list of businesses coming soon.

“It’s a testament to the hard work our community has been doing to revitalize our downtown that so many new businesses want to open here,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said. “We are thrilled to welcome these new dining and shopping options to our beautiful, walkable Main Street District.”