Hornets improve to 2-0 in area play with win at Homewood

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOMEWOOD – Chelsea’s hounding defense has gained a reputation as one of the toughest in the area the last few seasons, and that was no more evident than the effort the Hornets put together on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Taking on Homewood on the road, the Hornets held the Patriots to single digits in every quarter of the game, while the offense started fast to create separation on the way to a 49-24 win.

With the 25-point win, the Hornets improved to 14-5 on the season, but more importantly, they improved to 2-0 in area play.

The relentless effort on both sides of the ball started in the opening quarter.

Chelsea gave up its most points of any frame in the game at nine, but that effort was more than enough for the Hornets to take the early lead after the offense totaled 14 points, including a combined nine from Sydney Schwallie and Lexi Redd.

That was the beginning of good nights for both players, but it was Redd who carried the momentum into the second quarter.

She came back out in the second quarter and posted six more points on two field goals and a 2-2 mark from the free throw line, while Madison Moore added five on a 3-pointer and a jumper.

Those two combined for 11 points in the period, which was just part of a 19-point quarter for the Hornets.

Pairing with that offensive effort was a defensive push that saw Chelsea limit Homewood five points.

That allowed the Hornets to create separation at the half with a 33-14 advantage.

From there, Chelsea continued the impressive defensive night, giving up six points in the third quarter, while the offense reached double figures for the third quarter in a row.

With that, the Hornets took a 24-point lead into the final quarter of the game.

That became more than enough for the victory, as Homewood remained stifled on offense, scoring four points in the final quarter to Chelsea’s five.

Redd led Chelsea with 13 points in the area win, while Schwallie was right behind with 12. A combined eight players scored for the Hornets in a balanced effort.