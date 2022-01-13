Alabaster partnering with BUSA for city youth soccer program

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has partnered with the Birmingham United Soccer Association to manage the city’s recreational youth soccer program, allowing Alabaster children to take advantage of BUSA’s commitment to excellence and quality player development.

BUSA will manage and facilitate the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Department’s soccer program starting this spring. The recreational soccer program will continue to be held on city fields – including the newly added turf fields at Veterans Park – under BUSA’s management.

“We are grateful for our longstanding and consistent partnerships with the city of Alabaster and Shelby County and believe we will continue to raise the bar for soccer programming in Alabaster and central Shelby County,” said BUSA Executive Director Andrew Brower. “This recreational branch will also connect our growing BUSA Alabaster Competitive Branch and will provide soccer programming for over 550 players each season.”

BUSA has seen tremendous success in managing recreational and competitive soccer programs throughout the metro area for more than 15 years and will greatly enhance the city’s recreational soccer programming.

“We want our children to have the best opportunity for growth and development in the programs they participate in,” said Alabaster Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm. “With BUSA having a long and very reputable history in the Birmingham area, we feel this will be a positive partnership and one that enriches our Children’s soccer experience.”

To register for the program, visit Clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1217870.

For more information on the program, visit Birminghamunited.com/youth_rec/alabaster-recreational-soccer-club/.