Coosa Pines FCU announces $16,000 in scholarships

CHILDERSBURG – Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union announced its 2022 scholarships for high school graduates who plan to pursue higher education in the fall at an accredited college or university, technical or trade school.

Coosa Pines will award 16 scholarships of $1,000 each. The deadline for applying is April 1.

“The credit union is committed to improving the communities we serve by funding scholarships to encourage the best and brightest students to pursue their education goals,” said CEO Don Carden. “These scholarships are awarded not only for excellence in the classroom, but for those students who exemplify the credit union values of personal and civic responsibility.”

Announcements and applications are mailed to senior guidance counselors at each of the 54 high schools in their membership area as well as all CPFCU members ages 17 to 18 years old. The applications are also available in CPFCU branches and on its website at CoosaPinesFCU.org.

Membership in the credit union is required but free for students and can be obtained until the application deadline at any branch or on the website above by clicking on the “Join Now” link.

Application packets must be sealed and either dropped at the nearest CPFCU location or mailed to Coosa Pines FCU, Scholarship Selection Committee, 33710 US Hwy 280, Childersburg, AL 35044.