Giggles and Grace spring sale set for Feb. 11-12

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – One of Shelby County’s well-known biannual consignment sales is only four weeks away.

Asbury United Methodist Church’s Giggles and Grace spring sale will be held on Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

“We are so excited for our upcoming sale this spring,” said Allison Traywick with the Giggles and Grace Publicity Committee. “We are continuing to lift restrictions in regards to COVID, and masks will not be required in order to shop.”

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, a few consignor spots were still available.

Anyone interested in consigning may go to Asburygigglesandgrace.com for more information.

Volunteers are needed and will be allowed to shop during the pre-sale on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“As always, volunteers are what make our sale happen,” Traywick said. “Registration can be found at our website, asburygigglesandgrace.com. Also, our Instagram and Facebook have great information on giveaways and shopping hours.”

The sale will feature seasonal clothing, furniture and toys for babies and children.

Certain items will be half-price on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The sale raises money for Asbury’s Children’s Ministry and other mission projects, including the Lovelady Center, Grace Klein Community Inc., Shelby County Foster Care, King’s Home and Oak Mountain Missions.

“With donations from our last sale, we helped 62 families in need and donated thousands of items to multiple local ministries,” the website reads.

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 6690 Cahaba Valley Road.

For Giggles and Grace updates, follow @asburygigglesandgrace on Facebook and Instagram.