Medders family’s almond butter to be featured in Bama in a Box

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Those familiar with Medders Family Farm likely know about the flavored peanut butters owner Ashley Medders and her family make and sell, but one of their other products is about to enter the spotlight.

Medders Family Farm’s almond butter will be included in the Bama in a Box subscription program, which ships boxes of Alabama-made products all over the country.

“We have actually been partnered with Bama in a Box for a year or better now,” Medders said. “They usually get our chocolate peanut butter, but for January, they are released our almond butter in 4-ounce jars.”

Medders said many people are surprised to hear they offer more than just peanut butter.

“We also do almond butter in the same flavors as our peanut butter, and we make Sun Butter during the summer and early fall. This along with our peanut butter pies and hand-poured chocolate peanut butter cups.”

Medders said she and her family love the partnership with Bama in a Box and are excited for the program to release their almond butter as a part of their product lineup.

“We are thrilled to include this tasty treat in our boxes,” Bama in a Box owner Angi Horn wrote in a press release. “This butter is fantastic, and we are certain that people from all over the nation will love it as much as we do.”

Bama in a Box was founded during the pandemic to promote Alabama-owned companies and products. To learn more, visit BamainaBox.com.

For more information about Medders Family Farm, visit Medders-family-farm.square.site or follow @MeddersFamilyFarm on Facebook.