ACS pre-K registration to begin Jan. 15

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Parents in the Alabaster area soon will have access to pre-K registration for Alabaster City Schools.

Starting Jan. 15, the district will offer access to a link on its website, Acsboe.org, which will allow parents to begin the registration process for their child.

In order to be eligible, children must be zoned for an Alabaster City School, i.e., either Meadow View Elementary or Creek View Elementary. In addition, parents must register for the specific school their child is zoned for, and thus will not have the option to enter the lottery for both.

“You have to be registered for the school for which you would be zoned for,” said Mark Gray, coordinator of elementary education for Alabaster City Schools. He also explained that simply registering does not guarantee your child a spot in the classroom.

Because there are typically more registrants than pre-K classroom spots available, registrants will be entered into a lottery.

There are six total pre-K classes available–three classes at Meadow View and three at Creek View, Gray said. Those who do not get a spot in one of these classes will be placed onto a waiting list in case a spot is canceled and becomes available.

The other eligibility requirement is age–in order to register, a prospective student must turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

Pre-K registration fees are calculated using a sliding scale based on family income and the number of people living in each household.

“We’re able to help families who need help in that area,” Gray said.

Gray wished to emphasize that the pre-K registration link to the state Department of Education will not be accessible until Jan. 15. Beginning on that date, parents should visit Acsboe.org, then click on “Departments” then click “pre-K.”

For those in the Alabaster area who are not eligible due to zoning, Gray said there are numerous alternatives in the area.

“There are other pre-K opportunities in the Alabaster area that are not affiliated with Alabaster City Schools,” he said.