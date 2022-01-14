Hoover International Restaurant Week kicking off Jan. 14

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Residents and visitors alike are invited to explore Hoover’s diverse food scene during Hoover International Restaurant Week, starting on Friday, Jan. 14.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating in this year’s event, which will continue through Saturday, Jan. 22.

“The majority of these restaurants are family-owned by Hoover residents,” read a post on Hoover Restaurant Week’s Facebook page. “Remember, all restaurants are short-staffed at this time and are making do with what they have during these challenging times to stay open and serve customers.”

The 2022 Hoover International Restaurant Week participants include: Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar, Hunan Cuisine, Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill, La Brisa Mexican Cuisine, La Conchita Panaderia y Pasteleria, Los Pedros Mexican Grill, Miami Fusion Café, Parce Colombian Food, The Pita Café, Saigon Noodle House, Silver Coin Indian Grill, Teriyaki Madness, Unagi Bento-Sushi and Wasabi Juan’s.

Those who visit one of the participating restaurants during the week are encouraged to take a photo at the restaurant and tag @hooverrestaurantweek in their posts.

Visit HooverRestaurantWeek.com for a downloadable PDF of all of the menus for this year’s participating restaurants.

To see updates throughout the week, follow @hooverrestaurantweek on Facebook and Instagram.