Library to accept valentines for healthcare workers in February

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Parnell Memorial Library will provide supplies for children to make valentines for local healthcare workers in February.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, anyone who would like to participate may stop by the library to make a valentine for a healthcare hero at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

“We’re providing some blank cards and valentine stickers here at the library, and we’re also accepting homemade cards that kids can bring in or drop off,” Library Director Savannah Kitchens said. “Basically, we’re just trying to give back to our healthcare heroes and show them a little love.”

Completed valentines need to be brought to the library before Friday, Feb. 11.

In addition to the Valentines for Healthcare Heroes project, the library will host numerous other activities for kids and adults throughout February.

Mini Music will be held every Tuesday at 10 a.m., and Family Storytime with Mr. Mac will be held every Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

Sweets & Eats take-home baking kits will be available for kids to pick up during the week of Feb. 9-11, while supplies last.

Gumball machine craft kits will be available on Monday, Feb. 14, while supplies last.

Tech Help Hour is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

Senior Movie Monday will be held on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

Adult craft kits for mini canvas magnets will be available starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, while supplies last.

The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day.