Gregory L. Payne

Alabaster

Gregory L. Payne, age 63 of Alabaster, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17 at Camp Branch United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Kelsey Grissom officiating. Burial will follow at Nabors Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Payne is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Betty Payne.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Anita Payne; cherished daughter, Ahna Payne Frye (sidekick son-in-law Cam); precious grandson, Holland Frye; beloved sister, Debra Payne; treasured nephew, Jonathan Payne; and numerous other family and friends.

He worked for Alabama Power Company for 38 years and farmed with his family his entire life, and alongside his children for the last eight years. He leaves a void that cannot be filled.

