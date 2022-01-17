Popshelf retail store coming to Promenade in Alabaster

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Popshelf, an up-and-coming differentiated retail store, is coming to Shelby County for the first time this year as the company has announced a 2022 opening date for a store location in Alabaster.

Launched in 2020 by Dollar General, the retail store has expanded across the country the past two years.

Popshelf debuted its first two locations near Nashville, but a representative for the company said approximately 50 store locations are currently operating as of 2022, which will soon include the Alabaster-based store.

The company representative added that the new store in Alabaster aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods and entertaining needs.

Furthermore, 95% of items will be priced $5 or less.

In addition to new retail options for the city’s residents, the store is expected to create 15 new jobs.

As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving local communities, the company is also partnering with the Confetti Foundation to provide 1,500 birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility.

Through the partnership, the company said it hopes to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.

The new pOpshelf store location in Alabaster is currently under construction at 320 Colonial Promenade Parkway.

At this time, a store opening is slated to open at the end of January or sometime in February depending on construction progress in the coming weeks.