Nine local schools going remote due to high COVID-19 numbers

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

Calera High School is one of eight schools in the Shelby County School District moving to remote learning for the rest of the week due to COVID-19. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Nine schools in the Shelby County School District will transition to remote learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in order to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

All nine schools have a high number of faculty, staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The school district as a whole is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools effectively at these nine schools,” read a release from the school system. “The district is monitoring the remaining schools in our system.”

The schools transitioning to remote learning include the following:

  • Calera High School
  • Calera Middle School
  • Calera Intermediate School
  • Shelby Elementary School
  • Columbiana Middle School
  • Chelsea Park Elementary School
  • Oak Mountain Elementary School
  • Oak Mountain High School
  • Linda Nolen Learning Center

These schools will be on a remote learning schedule through Friday, Jan. 21.

The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be able to return on Monday, Jan. 24

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school doing in-person learning and request to pick up a student meal.

The last update from the Alabama Department of Public Health on cases in school was posted to their dashboard on Thursday, Jan. 13.

At that point in time, Shelby County Schools had 174 cases in the school system, while Alabaster City Schools had 232 cases and Pelham City Schools had 136 cases.

The next update to the dashboard will come on Thursday, Jan. 20.

