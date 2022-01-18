Pelham girls improve to 3-0 with win against Calera

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – Behind nine different scorers in a balanced attack, the Pelham girls basketball team improved to 3-0 in area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 18.

The Panthers gave up nine or less in every quarter of the game, while the offense got at least five points from seven different players en route to a 54-25 victory against county foe Calera.

It was the defense, however, that shined for the Panthers throughout the game with each player stepping up and making plays to force turnovers and lead to easy baskets for the offense.

That was fully on display in the second and third quarters of the game with the Panthers holding Calera scoreless in the second quarter, while they forced 13 turnovers in the third quarter.

That, however, was just part of the stellar performance on that side of the ball.

In the opening quarter, Pelham gave up three field goals to the Eagles for a total of seven points, while the offense started its balanced night with a 12-point quarter behind points from Savannah Scarbrough, Laci Gogan, Myriah Tate and Jaden Jones.

Up by five, the Panthers then flipped a switch in the second quarter.

The defense put together a shutout quarter, which led to more chances for the offense.

Pelham got six points from Gogan, two from Scarbrough and four from Jaslyn Heflin to post 14 points and open up a commanding 26-7 lead at the break.

It was the third quarter, however, that made the difference.

The Panthers didn’t allow Calera past half court for six out of the first seven possessions of the third quarter, which led to a quick 10-0 run for a 36-7 lead.

Calera went on to commit 13 turnovers in the third quarter alone with the Pelham defense’s full-court pressure causing problems.

Pelham went on to outscore the Eagles 22-9 in the quarter to extend the lead to 48-16 going to the final quarter of play.

From there, the Panthers were able to close out the victory with a running clock to cement their 3-0 start to area play.

Gogan led the way for Pelham with 12 points, while Scarbrough added nine. Tiauna King also had a solid night with seven in the win. Heflin and Tate each added six, while Jones chipped in five.

Calera was led by eight from Redrea Smith and six from Kamryn Kiinstler.