Pelham Polar Plunge postponed until April

Published 11:21 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Michelle Love

The annual Pelham Polar Plunge has been postponed until Saturday, April 2. It was originally set for Saturday, Jan. 22 but due to concerns of COVID-19, the event has been postponed. (File)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The annual Pelham Polar Plunge at Oak Mountain State Park has been postponed until Saturday, April 2.

The Plunge was originally set to take place Saturday, Jan. 22, but due to various concerns including COVID-19, the Pelham PD announced they would be postponing the event in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.

The popular event is sponsored by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and serves as a fun way to raise money for Special Olympics Alabama.

“We appreciate your understanding, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause anyone,” Pelham PD wrote in their Facebook post.  “If you are registered but cannot participate on the new date, please let us know, and we will make arrangements to get your T-shirt to you.”

