Alabaster HomeGoods sets opening date for February

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new HomeGoods is opening in Alabaster on Feb. 10, making it the second Home Goods location in Shelby County.

“We have heard a lot of excitement from folks in the community and even surrounding cities about the new HomeGoods,” said Neal Wagner, Public Relations Manager for the city of Alabaster. “Because this business will be new to this side of the county, there has been a high demand for this type of retailer in Alabaster.”

The retail store will open in Colonial Promenade South, next door to Five Below. There is another HomeGoods in Shelby County located in the Brook Highland Plaza shopping center off of U.S. 280,

According to the company’s website, the store offers a “unique selection of home decor from all around the world, at amazing prices, with an ever-changing mix of merchandise for every room in the home, including furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, decorative pillows and accessories, bedding, bath, storage, pet, kids’ decor and toys, gifts, gourmet food, dining, cookware, entertaining essentials, outdoor, seasonal decor and so much more.”

The company’s website said the new location will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 and will stay open until 10 p.m. before normal hours start the following day.

“The city is always happy to welcome new businesses to the community, particularly one that generates this much excitement among area residents and gives people more reasons to shop in Alabaster,” Wagner said. “The newly-constructed store will also fill a space that was formerly vacant in the South Promenade shopping center, and will be a great complement to the retail and restaurant mix in Alabaster. HomeGoods changes its inventory frequently, so it will give shoppers that unique ‘treasure hunt’ experience every time they visit. We know they’ll be successful here, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them when they open next month.”

The address for the new location is 100 South Colonial Drive, Suite 2300 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.