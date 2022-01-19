James Bluford Huett

Ozark

James Bluford Huett, age 75 of Ozark and formerly of Selma, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 17.

He was born in Clanton on June 10, 1946 to the late Marvin Huett and the late Lena M. Jones Huett.

He was a retired pressman with the Clanton Advertiser.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Huett; children, Danny Ray Huett, James Allen Huett (Tamie), and George Charles Huett (Kimberly); and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Rev. Don Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Huett, William Huett, Austin Huett, Christian Huett, Josh McClellan, Adam McClellan, Burt Baxter.

Honorary pallbearer will be Jimmy Ruff.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital.

Final care and arrangements have been faithfully entrusted to the care of Selma Funeral Home.