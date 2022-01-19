Janet E. Plyler

Sterrett

Janet E. Plyler, age 66, of Sterrett, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan 22 at Abundant Grace Community Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Brasher Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Plyler is preceded in death by her father, John Gremillion.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Plyler; children, Brandon Jared Taylor (Amy Wickenheiser) and Cory Ryan Taylor (Kali); grandchildren, Cole Ryan Taylor and Baby Taylor; mother, Josephine Gremillion; siblings, Jill Miller (David) and James Gremillion (Beverly); niece, Lacey Rivas (David); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

