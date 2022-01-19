Joseph “Wally” Hillin, Sr.
Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Chelsea
Joseph “Wally” Hillin, Sr., age 85, of Chelsea, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at Bolton Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 12 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Robert J. Sullivan officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Hillin is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Joseph Hillin Jr.; and grandson, Joseph Hillin III.
He is survived by his sons, James Hillin, John Hillin, Jeff Hillin and wife Astarsha, and daughter, Julie Becker; 12 grandkids; 18 great grandkids; and one great-great grand-daughter.
