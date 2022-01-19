Joseph “Wally” Hillin, Sr.

Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Joseph “Wally” Hillin, Sr.
Chelsea

Joseph “Wally” Hillin, Sr., age 85, of Chelsea, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at Bolton Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 12 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Robert J. Sullivan officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Hillin is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Joseph Hillin Jr.; and grandson, Joseph Hillin III.

He is survived by his sons, James Hillin, John Hillin, Jeff Hillin and wife Astarsha, and daughter, Julie Becker; 12 grandkids; 18 great grandkids; and one great-great grand-daughter.

