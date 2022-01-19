MLK Day of Service set for Jan. 22 at Montevallo’s George Dailey Park

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Community members are invited to help improve one of the city’s public parks at a service day this weekend.

The Mission Continues Birmingham Service Platoon’s MLK Day of Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at George Dailey Park.

“The Mission Continues is a national organization with veteran service leadership from all across the country, spanning from Honolulu, Hawaii to Washington, D.C.,” Birmingham Service Platoon Leader Pat Johnson said. “If it weren’t for people like Dr. Martin Luther King to allow us to be able to show Americanism and service leadership to the community, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to establish a service platoon here in Montevallo, Alabama, with the Birmingham Service Platoon.”

The Birmingham platoon’s inaugural service project is one of many other programs happening statewide as a part of The Mission Continues national service campaign, MLK Day of Service, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his role as a prominent leader of the civil rights movement.

The project is in partnership with the city of Montevallo in Phase I of comprehensive plans that call for repairs and improvements to George Dailey Park, which is situated in front of Montevallo Middle School, formerly Prentice High School, the city’s first and only African-American high school from 1950-1970.

The park is named after George Dailey, the first African-American City Council member in Montevallo who is credited with starting the movement for the council to be elected by districts.

Volunteers may participate in various improvement efforts, such as park cleanup, light demolition, garbage and rubbish disposal, lawn care, painting, horticulture and beautification, minor improvements and repairs to existing park areas, basic new construction and Phase II of project planning.

Registered attendees will receive free breakfast and lunch, a custom event shirt and will be eligible for prizes and exclusive TMC swag.

“I encourage everyone to come out and on Jan. 22, to leave your legacy of service to your community by starting Phase 1 of the George Dailey Park revitalization project with The Mission Continues,” Johnson said.

George Dailey Park is located at 219 Selma Road in Montevallo.

For more information or to register, visit Missioncontinues.org/event/details/a1l8Z00000AXhKhQAL.