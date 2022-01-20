All Shelby County Schools moving to remote learning

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two days after announcing nine schools were transitioning to remote learning, Shelby County Schools released an update Thursday, Jan. 20 stating all schools in the district will move to remote learning based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“All schools in the Shelby County School District will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, Jan. 21 through Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to the high number of faculty, students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the inability to staff schools effectively,” the release read. “Classes will resume on campus Wednesday, Jan. 26.”

The school district as a whole is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools, according to the release.

After reviewing school data, district leaders cited a 17-35 percent fill rate for teacher and staff substitutes.

“The positivity rate for COVID in Shelby County is 48.8 percent and continues to rise,” the release read. “We will monitor both the positivity rate and the ability to staff our schools Monday and Tuesday.”

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Meals will be distributed on Friday and Monday at each high school from 10-10:30 a.m.