SCS names 2022 Visual Arts Award winners

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Shelby County Schools announced its 2022 Visual Arts Award winners this month.

“These students had their artwork selected from over 100 entries from across Shelby County and will be part of a special exhibition held later this year,” read a post on the Shelby County Schools Facebook page. “We are very proud of these talented students and their dedicated art teachers.”

Elementary Division (kindergarten-sixth grade) winners included:

• Lukas Scholl, fifth grade at Calera Intermediate – first place for “Italian Lady”

• Bentley Lumpkin, third grade at Oak Mountain Elementary – second place for “Rooster”

• Tori Tyson, fifth grade at Helena Intermediate – third place for “Blue Monster”

Honorable mentions included:

• Zoey Kate Baggett, third grade at Inverness Elementary, “Bouquet”

• Quinn Pounds, fifth grade at Calera Intermediate, “Clocktower”

• Luke Meservey, fifth grade at Mt Laurel Elementary, “The Mind of a Koi Fish”

Middle Division (seventh-eighth grade) winners included:

• Audrey Burttram, eighth grade at Helena Middle – first place for an untitled piece

• Ava Green, eighth grade at Helena Middle – second place for “Pink Petals”

• Keith Edmonds Hislope, eighth grade at Oak Mountain Middle – third place for “One Cool Cat”

Honorable mentions included:

• Kalee Currie, seventh grade at Calera Middle, “My Pet”

• Ariana Ruiz Garcia, eighth grade at Oak Mountain Middle, “Masking My True Colors”

• Henry Jones, seventh grade at Oak Mountain Middle, “Not Me!”

Secondary Division (ninth-10th grade) winners included:

• Abigail Cerwick, 10th grade at Helena High, first place for an untitled piece

• Carmella Grace Passantino, 10th grade at Oak Mountain High, second place for “Self Portrait”

• Madilyn Wilson, 10th grade at Calera High, third place for “Self Reflecting”

Honorable mentions included:

• Faith Scardino, ninth grade at Oak Mountain High, “These Boots Are Made For Shining”

• Bella Brouillette, 10th grade at Chelsea High, “Depth”

Secondary Division (11th-12th grade) winners included:

• Ruthie Johns, 12th grade at Shelby County High, first place for “How It Started, How It’s Going”

• Madi Goodwin, 11th grade at Oak Mountain High, second place for “Man Made Natural”

• Oliver Arn, 12th grade at Helena High, third place for an untitled piece

• Piper Bliss, 11th grade at Chelsea High, third place for “Flower Field”

Honorable mentions included:

• Royce Davis, 11th grade at Helena High, “Stray Thoughts”

• Aubury Strickland, 11th grade at Montevallo High, untitled