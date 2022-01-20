UPDATE: HPD provides updates regarding Wednesday’s double homicide

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Thursday morning, Jan. 20, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn held a press conference to release updates regarding an investigation into a double homicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19, the deceased bodies of two Helena residents were found in a home located at the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive in the Riverwoods neighborhood.

Flynn said on Wednesday, authorities were looking at a specific person of interest by the name of John Peyton Scott III and the police were working to track Scott down for questioning.

“This morning, we are still wanting to speak with John Peyton Scott III,” Flynn said at the press conference. “Mr. Scott has established residence at the location of the investigation on Piney Woods Drive, and we believe he may have information that is pertinent to this investigation, and we would like to speak with him.”

Flynn described Scott as being 41 years of age with a size of 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Scott is believed to be driving a red 2020 Ford EcoSport with the Alabama tag DV47860.

Flynn said at this current point in the investigation, the police are refraining from releasing the names of the deceased individuals until they have made sure all of their family members have been notified. Flynn said they plan on releasing the victims’ names as soon as they have notified all family members.

Police were called when a 12-year-old grandson of the couple at the address came home and found his grandfather unresponsive. The boy then called the fire department, who determined the man was deceased upon arrival. The fire department then called the Helena Police Department.

Upon arrival, Flynn said officers found one subject down that they determined was deceased. Flynn said during the subsequent search of the house, they found another individual who was also deceased.

Flynn confirmed that it was one male and one female and that foul play is suspected. Nothing was taken from the residence.

“This morning, the victims’ bodies were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy, and we are currently awaiting results of that autopsy,” Flynn said. “As we stated last night, this case is being investigated by the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force. We are incredibly thankful for the assistance and the professionalism of the detectives and crime scene investigators from Pelham, Alabaster, Shelby County, Hoover and Montevallo as well as District Attorney Jill Lee, who are assisting our detectives with this case.”

Flynn said it was a long night, and they continue to work the investigation.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators with the task force were on the scene for over 12 hours yesterday and overnight, and are back at work this morning with little or no sleep to ensure that answers will be found,” he said. “We will work diligently and nonstop to bring the person responsible for this crime to justice. Major Crimes detectives are also being assisted by local, state and federal agencies as they conduct this investigation, and we are very appreciative for their assistance as well.”

Flynn said they still do not believe Scott is a threat to the community, and they are not calling him a suspect at this time. They have received additional information related to Scott’s whereabouts, but they are not at liberty to reveal that information at this time.

According to Flynn, Scott was in a domestic relationship with one of the victims, and several additional family members who were not present at the time also live at the residence. Flynn said there was no record of any past issues or calls to the residence.

When asked if he had anything to say to Scott, Flynn replied, “Please call us. We just want to talk to you. We know that he has to be upset and worried, and we want to speak with him and try to arrange a time to sit down and talk.”

Flynn said the police department has received a significant amount of support from the community.

“We’ve received significant amount of support for the family members as well as support for the investigation. The community is very supportive of the effort that’s being done to try to find the answers and find who is responsible for this, and as a result we’re getting a lot of positive information and positive tips that we are tracking down.”

Flynn said anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Scott or any information that may aid to this investigation should contact Detective Michael Nelson at the Helena Police Department at 205-663-6499 or through email at mnelson@cityofhelena.org.