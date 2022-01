Victoria H. Smith

Victoria H. Smith, age 76, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19.

There will be services Sunday, Jan. 23 in the Charter Funeral Home chapel. A visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Dargin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shelby West Camp Gideons or to Cornerstone Church in Helena in her name.