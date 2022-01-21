Betty Frost Cupp

Montevallo

Betty Frost Cupp, age 91, of Montevallo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Betty was born Sept. 6, 1930 to Walter Shrider Frost and Mary Caroline Johnson Frost. She was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church where she held various offices and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Betty retired from the State of Alabama and was an active member of the Shelby County Home Demonstration Club. She was dedicated to her family and was well known for her chicken and dressing and scrambled egg sandwiches.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Weldon Cupp; brother, Walter Frost, Jr.; sisters, Mary Frances Frost and Billie Ruth Frost Spain.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Cupp Burnette (Roger) and Susan Cupp Moore; son, William David Cupp (Debbie); grandchildren, Hayley Burnette Carter (Jason), Heather Cupp Jones (Michael), Chace Weldon Burnette (Jeannie), and Alison Cupp Jackson (Jason); six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Betty was held Friday, Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo). A funeral service occurred Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home. Harlan Thurman will officiate and Larry Garrett will sing. Betty will be laid to rest in Moore Cemetery, Montevallo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Cupp family.