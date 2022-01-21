Go for gold in Chelsea Library’s Winter Olympics Reading Challenge

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – An upcoming reading competition at the Chelsea Public Library will give people of all ages the chance to be a champion like the athletes who will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on Feb. 4-20.

Registration is open for the library’s Winter Olympics Reading Challenge for pre-kindergarteners, kids, teens and adults.

“We’re decking out our library with some really fun, Olympic-themed decorations and books,” Children’s and Programming Director Emily Sims said. “Check that out on the children’s floor coming up in the next couple of weeks. It will be really fun.”

Those interested in participating may register at Chelsealibrary.readsquared.com.

Kids, teens and adults can read at least six books to complete the challenge.

“In addition to our reading challenge, we are doing a Lego Challenge that is also Olympic-themed,” Sims said. “Create your best Winter Olympic-themed Lego creation.”

Sims said the Olympic Lego challenge will not involve prizes like the Christmas challenge did, but more prize-related challenges will be held in the future.

“This one’s just for display, so come and show off your best work,” Sims said.

For updates on library events and programming, follow @chelseapubliclibrary on Facebook and @chelsealibraryal on Instagram, or visit Chelsealibraryonline.com.