Montevallo to hold vaccine clinic on Jan. 25

Published 12:07 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

A flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Parnell Memorial Library. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – A flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Montevallo on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Parnell Memorial Library, in partnership with Montevallo Drug and the city of Montevallo, will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-6 p.m.

Vaccines available include COVID-19 original series, booster doses, pediatric doses for kids ages 5-11 and flu shots.

No reservation is needed, but arriving early is recommended.

The library is located at 277 Park Drive in Montevallo.

