Montevallo to hold vaccine clinic on Jan. 25
Published 12:07 pm Friday, January 21, 2022
FROM STAFF REPORTS
MONTEVALLO – A flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Montevallo on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The Parnell Memorial Library, in partnership with Montevallo Drug and the city of Montevallo, will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-6 p.m.
Vaccines available include COVID-19 original series, booster doses, pediatric doses for kids ages 5-11 and flu shots.
No reservation is needed, but arriving early is recommended.
The library is located at 277 Park Drive in Montevallo.