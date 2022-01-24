Alabaster police reports for Dec. 13-Jan. 18

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department from Dec. 13, 2021-Jan. 18, 2022:

Dec. 13

-Domestic violence 3rd/harassment from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was brown rock believed to be Heroin and loaded needles.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was an Apple Watch Series 3 valued at $199.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 5th Avenue SE (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1,600.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $272.52.

Dec. 14

-Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, Heroin, crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and glass pipes with residue.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Deer Run Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was firearms valued at $561.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $62.79.

-Firearm person forbidden and information only from a Block of Mount Olive Road.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department discount store).

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and capias warrant driving without a license from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $64.44.

Dec. 15

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Damaged were power lines/wires valued at $10,000.

-Alias warrant (UPOM 2nd) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (government/public building). Stolen was money valued at $60.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Industrial Road. Damaged was automobiles – passenger rear window valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $176.02.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of 14th Street SW.

Dec. 16

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Menacing from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was house hold cleaning supplies valued at $75.19. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – disorderly conduct from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd Birmingham.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

Dec. 17

-Possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree from the 10100 Block of Highway 119 (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility and parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Methamphetamine residue, Cocaine and an unknown white powder.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 7800 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a 6×12 enclosed trailer, AC unit and miscellaneous tools valued at $17,000.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a Dell 2 in 1, multimeter and AC current clamp valued at $1,780.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Butter Cup Circle.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Warrant for Jefferson County Sheriff Office from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).

Dec. 18

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and capias warrant from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stole and recovered was merchandise valued at $191.35.

-Animal complaint from the 1400 Block of Michael Drive (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Recovered was a Taurus G3C.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Meadow Creek Lane (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana, metal marijuana grinder, digital scale with marijuana residue, marijuana cigarette paper and a Glock 23 .40 cal with one magazine.

Dec. 19

-Alias writ of arrest from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymore Lake Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a cell phone valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road.

-FTA – open container violation from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 7600 Block of Highway 119.

Dec. 20

-Assault third degree from the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home). Recovered was a taster 21’ cartridge.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems valued at $3,000.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 700 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was a Gerber toilet valued at $700.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $30.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Forgery first degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was counterfeit $20.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 6000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was identity.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of City Park Lane (government/public building). Damaged was structures – public/community valued at $2,500.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $161.95.

-Property damage from the 0 Block of Smokey Road. Damaged was automobiles – front driver’s side bumper valued at $1.

Dec. 21

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $60.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of Eagle Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,906.

-Forgery first degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was money, $20 counterfeit bills.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $941.

Dec. 22

-Disorderly conduct from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was a red leather wallet EBT card and $300 in assorted bills valued at $302.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was a Smith and Wesson valued at $550.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home). Stolen was $140 in assorted bills and a 2021 White Kia Forte valued at $141.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home). Damaged was fence boards valued at $10.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was a bracelet, floor jack and black jacket valued at $930.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Damaged was a driver front door weather seal/paint valued at $500.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home) Stolen was Maui sunglasses valued at $250.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 400 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Stolen was a 9mm handgun valued at $400.

-Trespassing notice from the 1500 Block of Windsor Court.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and leaving the scene of an accident from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Damaged was a front door valued at $3,000.

Dec. 23

-Information only from the 400 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Capias warrant from the 1700 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station).

-Alais writ of arrest/public intoxication from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 11060 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side rear door and quarter panel valued at $1,500.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle (residence/home). Stolen was identity.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment, marijuana and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Navajo Pines Drive (residence/home).

Dec. 24

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (services/gas station).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane. Recovered was a Glock 19.

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway (school – elementary/secondary).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment and Heroin.

-Animal complaint from Thompson Road at Sterling Gate Drive.

-Information only (found property) from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Found was a Wells Fargo debit card.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $85.61.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of 2nd Place SW and U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).Recovered was a glass pipe with residue.

Dec. 25

-Property damage from the 8000 Block of Highway 119. Damaged was an automobile valued at $10,000.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Smokey Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Highway 87 (residence/home).

-Resisting arrest from the 10900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of Highway 17 and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 26

-Harassment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Timberleaf Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $70.42.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 27

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of 11th Street NW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $121.96.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1400 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Information only from Berryhill Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a tire valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $108.89.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was household goods valued at $35.75.

-FTA – public intoxication from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Trespassing notice and probation violation – TOP 3rd from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Highway 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine and needle.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (other/unknown). Recovered was a bag with Methamphetamine and syringe containing Methamphetamine.

Dec. 28

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a 2014 Kia Soul valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $205.83.

Dec. 29

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a Christmas light projector valued at $25.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (Residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Paliament Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Nissan Altima valued at $1.

Dec. 30

-Information only from the 100 Block of Palm Drive.

-Information only and domestic incident from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 8300 Block of Highway 17.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $263.72.

-TOP 4th, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $52.63.

-Harassment from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Creden Circle (residence/home).

Dec. 31

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home). Stolen was a Metabo HPT 12” compound saw and Metabo hand grinder valued at $590.

-Animal complaint from 5th Avenue NW at 9th Street NW.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a right front bumper and light valued at $1,500.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Wilderness Lane (residence/home).

-Reckless driving from the 2500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Jan. 1

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8800 Block of Highway 119.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 300 Block of Buck Creek Circle (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous valued at $96.38.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 800 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home). Stolen was unknown brand of laptop computer and assorted clothing and personal makeup items valued at $1,100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $68.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $184.44.

Jan. 2

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1800 Block of Fulton Springs Road (construction site). Stolen was a Big Tex dump Trailer valued at $10,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $102.90.

Jan. 3

-Public intoxication from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

Jan. 3

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (commercial/office building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $3,000.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10 Block of Oakwood Drive (residence/home).

-FTA – DUI alcohol from the 200 Block of Maylene Lane.

-Damaged property from the 50 Block of South Colonial Drive (bank/savings and loan). Damaged was a Ford pick-up truck F-150 4×4 valued at $25.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home).

-Information only from the 30 Block of South Colonial Parkway.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW. Damaged was body towels valued at $100.

-Information only/disorderly person from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

Jan. 4

-FTA driving while revoked from the 600 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a glass pipe.

-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was marijuana, blue pills and other narcotics.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 10 Block of Ozley Road.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Sterling Gate Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Lane (other/unknown).

-Alias writ of arrest (switched tag) from the 1800 Block of 29th Avenue South, Homewood.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

Jan. 5

-Information only from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (bank/savings and loan).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $471.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems/gold, a walnut box and money valued at $9,500.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Oakwood Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a garage door valued at $1.

-Property damage from a Block of Weatherly Club Drive. Damaged was a Chevy Camaro.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Bermuda Lake Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 6

-Information only from the 100 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Flyway View Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (other/unknown). Stolen were trailers valued at $25,975.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $102.87.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Selwyn Abbey (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $1,009.85.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $305.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $88.01.

Jan. 7

-Alias warrants from the 500 Block of Main Street, Montevallo (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Slater Lane (residence/home). Stolen were firearms valued at $700.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home). Damaged was a Nissan Armada valued at $150.

-Property damage from the 10100 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an Infiniti G37 valued at $1,500.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $6,000.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $500.

-Information only/death investigation from the 100 Block of Paddington Station (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $94.20.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front end bumper valued at $1.

Jan. 8

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Kent Dairy Road and Park Place Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a grinder with marijuana residue.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive. Damaged was a security gate arm valued at $500.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories catalytic converter valued at $3,000.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Palm Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 247 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were three tires valued at $1.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.1 grams of marijuana and a digital black scale with residue.

Jan. 9

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

Jan. 10

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (commercial/office building). Stolen was vehicle parks/accessories, catalytic converter valued at $12,500.

Jan. 10

-Larceny/theft $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $1,500.

-Dog bite from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was structures – other and structures – other commercial/business valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (specialty store). Damaged was a Toyota Tacoma valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Damaged was the driver side front quarter panel of a Nissan Murano valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $607.26. Recovered was automobile, Ford Explorer valued at $15,000.

-Domestic incident from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was Capital One credit/debit cards, Region’s credit/debit card, social security card, U.S. currency and driver’s license valued at $40.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Meadowlark Place.

Jan. 11

-Recovery of stolen property from the 100 Block of 13th Place SW (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1400 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Stolen was blue steel valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 500 Block of Wynlake Court (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,500.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $80. Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment; meth pipe and other narcotics; 1.13 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 0 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Grande View Parkway. Damaged was the drivers side door of a Toyota Highlander valued at $500.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Bluegrass Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was various items valued at $896.19.

Jan. 12

-Failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant from Interstate 65 mile marker 228.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Timber Ridge Drive (residence/home). Stolen was firearms valued at $300.

-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Butler Road. Damaged was a Nissan Versa valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobile tires valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

Jan. 13

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 to less) from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Nissan Sentra valued at $100.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Independence Court (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Blue Grass Drive (residence/home).

Jan. 14

-Possession of marijuana second degree and firearms license required from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and firearms valued at $1.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $200.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and capias warrant/failure to appear DUI.

-Capias warrant – driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of 12th Street NW.

Jan. 15

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 90 Block of 10th Street SW (field/woods).

-Property damage from the 10200 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was front driver tire/driver rocker panel valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1100 Block of Independence Drive (residence/home). Stolen was firearms; Glock valued at $300.

-Found property from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW. Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

Jan. 16

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane. Recovered was a Methamphetamine pipe.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $642.

Jan. 17

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were six catalytic converter valued at $6,000.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was International pro star 18-wheeler valued at $1.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.). Recovered was Methamphetamine.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a wallet and credit/debit card valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Damaged was a front fender (bottom) valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $63.77.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper and rear passenger side.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $178.

Jan. 18

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Widgeon Drive (residence/home).