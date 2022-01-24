Arrest reports for Dec. 13-Jan. 19
Published 1:10 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 13-Jan. 19.
Alabaster
Dec. 13
-Stacy Ezell, 50, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Dec. 14
-Billy Joe Carter, Jr., 31, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.
-Cynthia Denery Sandoval – Garcia, 35, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Robert Lee Jackson, Jr., 26, of Birmingham, firearm person forbidden (Jefferson County).
-Kymothy Cook Holland, 66, of Pelham, public intoxication.
-Yesenia Luna Flores, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, capias warrant driving without a license, driving without a license and capias warrant/expired tag.
-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 43, of Alabaster, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
-Damon O’Neal Davis, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 15
-Jessica Ixu Sandoval-Garcia, 33, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jamira Janae England, 24, of Deatsville, alias warrant (UPOM 2nd) and alias warrant (speeding).
-Kevin Lee Taylor, Jr., 32, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-India Rae Brown, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Fernando M. Miguel Angel, 37, of Reno, NV, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 16
-Laraina Marie Hall, 50, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-William Chukwuka Okoro, 41, of Birmingham, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – disorderly conduct.
-Daniel Aaron Madden, 27, of Bessemer, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jeannette Fernandez, 53, of Maylene, public intoxication.
Dec. 17
-Cameron D. Royster, 33, of Calera, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
-Alexandra Nicole Wilson, 30, of Alabaster, bench warrant – assault 3rd.
-Austin Dale Smith, 27, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.
-Matthew Amos Burke, 35, of Birmingham, warrant with Jefferson County Sheriff Office.
-Jason Patrick Newell, 48, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.
Dec. 18
-Gregory Allen Smith, 45, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and capias warrants.
-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, capias warrant.
-Barry Lynn Green, 59, of Deatsville, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Emma Leigh Gerald, 21, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 19
-Shannon Michelle Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.
-Ethan Andrew Landavazo, 19, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Leonard Jerome Rutledge, 42, of Montevallo, FTA – open container violation.
Dec. 20
-Jennifer Megan Jennings, 35, of Childersburg, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kayla Nicole Hardin, 26, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Shelli Spates Smith, 46, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Debra Aultman Vines, 60, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Dec. 22
-Rachel Michelle Slaughter, 47, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct.
Dec. 23
-Chelsea Danielle Coggins, 29, of Maylene, criminal mischief third degree (greater than $2,500) and leaving the scene of an accident.
-Eric Dewayne Billings, 46, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Thomas Edward Lenard, 47, of Montevallo, alias warrant arrest/public intoxication.
-Andrew William Bonner, III, 34, of Pleasant Grove, possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 24
-Allison Kate Wolf, 28, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 25
-James Dean Brown, 43, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
-Miguel Angel Martinez-Garcia, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 26
-David A. Till, 56, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Tristin Blake Barnes, 25, of Leeds, domestic violence – third degree.
Dec. 27
-Shanda Marie Hudson, 36, of Clanton, FTA – public intoxication.
-Peggy Nell Pate, 60, of Pelham, probation violation – TOP 3rd.
-Keith Allen Easterling, 33, of Verbena, alias warrant.
-Benjamin Keith Taylor, 34, of Montgomery, alias warrant.
Dec. 28
-Richard Gerald Trambley, 59, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance.
-Dustin Michael Hochstetler, 33, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Matthew Dillon Stephens, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-DeVaun Courtney Jemison, 22, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Dec. 30
-Katrina Michelle Harris, 40, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Nicole Marie Gano, 39, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 1
-William Milton Diaz, 23, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jason Michael McDaniel, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-John Henry Ross, 69, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 2
-Wanda H. McCarter, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Franklin Eugene Kirkland, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 3
-Alicia Marie Smith, 43, of Bessemer, public intoxication.
-William Chancellor Bond, 54, of Maylene, FTA – DUI alcohol.
Jan. 4
-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Alabaster, financial exploitation of elderly.
-Ronny ONeal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, FTA driving while revoked.
-Tara Ann Mims, 39, of Shelby, failing to appear (traffic).
-Richard Anthony Brown, 56, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (switched tag) and alias writ fo arrest (operating a vehicle).
-Kevin Allen Frandi, 28, of Montgomery, ignition interlock misdemeanor.
Jan. 5
-Mark Eugene Vinyard, 40, of Center Point, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 6
-Harold Collum, 47, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Deonte Dion Tanniehill, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Mary Lui Nguyen, 28, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Jan. 7
-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 19, of Montevallo, alias warrants.
Jan. 8
-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 24, of Hueytown, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Gary Wayne Moore, 53, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.
Jan. 9
-Terrence Derrell Williams, 18, of Fairfield, attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Davion Marcell Hickley, 19, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Malik Jaheim Smith, 18, of Fairfield, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Desmond R. Blevins, 19, of Hueytown, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 10
-Mionico Juan Perez, 41, of Sterrett, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Joshua Ike Mannery, 42, of Pflugerville, Texas, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
Jan. 11
-Elizabeth J. Soderstrom Harris, 53, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Jennifer Carol Jarrett, 38, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Zachary Justin Willis, 31, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Nathan Maurice Hatcher, 48, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Jennifer Leann Campbell, 20, of Tanner, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
Jan. 12
-Selvin Samir Velasquez, 20, of Alabater, alias warrant driving without first obtaining license.
-Kathryn Suzanne Firestone, 55, of Clanton, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant.
Jan. 14
-Alan Domingo Velazquez, 25, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol, capias warrant/failure to appear DUI and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
-Justin Rayshard Robinson, 35, of Adamsville, capias warrant – driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court.
-Talos Drew Evans, 20, of Vestavia Hills, possession of marijuana second degree and firearms license required.
Jan. 15
-John Cody Andrew Turner, 30, of Bessemer, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.
-Jason Alan McCleney, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 16
-Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz, 38, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-William Steven Wyatt, 39, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
Jan. 17
-William Pabrios Vazquez, 35, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance.
-Deidra Shonta Evans, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Michael Seth English, 30, of Hoover, FTA – DWLS Vestavia warrant.
-Emily Lynch Reid, 61, of Hoover, T.O.P. 4th – Vestavia warrant.
Calera
Dec. 18
-Destiny Renae Brown, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Joseph Lee Rainey, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
-Jontai Gregory Cobb, domestic violence II – Strangulation.
Dec. 19
-Terry Allen Partridge, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.
-Donald Ferrel Colvert, failure to appear – FTA.
-Leonard Jerome Rutledge, failure to appear – FTA.
-Bobby Lee Anderson, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jessica Michelle Romine, promote prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 20
-Lindsay Dearmon, public intoxication.
-Michael Dewayne Robinson, attempting to elude a police officer, no tag registration in vehicle, switched tag, improper lane usage, failure to signal, driving with out drivers license and no seat belt.
Dec. 21
-Amy Kay Justice, failure to appear – FTA.
Dec. 23
-Margo Lass Claus-Smith, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Rodrigus Childers, failure to appear – FTA.
-Michael Lynn Martin, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Dec. 24
-Anthony Lee Stanfield, agency assist.
-Robert Brian Wooten, failure to appear – FTA.
Dec. 26
-David Allen Till, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
Dec. 27
-Susan Elizabeth Washington, driving under the influence – any substance.
-Lester Jeryl Salter, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jewun Sanchaz Bivins, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Mattie Carol Howell, agency assist.
Dec. 28
-Tyshawn Laderrick Lee, possession of a controlled substance -synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Napoleon Booker, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 29
-Alexander Cole Harrison, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Blake Wayne Johnson, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Blake Wayne Johnson, failure to appear – FTA.
-James Earl Fleming, failure to appear – FTA.
-Justin Corbin Butler, attempting to elude a police officer.
Dec. 30
-Glen Edward Bosarge, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
-Andrew Scott Hall, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 1
-Gerald Lamont Prince, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Jose Alexander Paz Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and driving under the influence – combined substance.
-Parrys Pauline Davis, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
Jan. 3
-Keenon Juan Jemison, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Andres Gamero Perez, agency assist.
-William Chancellor Bond, failure to appear – FTA.
-Roger Dale Glass, II, failure to appear – FTA.
-Lester Jeryl Salter, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
Jan. 4
-Jessica Denise Grayson, agency assist.
-Matthew Shane Jones, failure to appear – FTA.
-Michael Scott Carroll, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Elisha Leigh Morgan, failure to appear – FTA.
Jan. 5
-Jessica Marie Graves, agency assist.
-Courtney Briana Bivins, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Justin Glenn Lippeatt, driving under the influence – alcohol, driving while license suspended and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Keon Jamar White, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 6
-Thaddeus Maurice Hall, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Thomas Jeffery Faulk, agency assist.
Jan. 7
-Diaz Vanesa Arguello, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, failure to appear – FTA.
-David Nazaret Martinez, possession of a pistol by a minor/drug addict/drunkard, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
Columbiana
Dec. 4
-Robert Lewis Baker, 59, DUI (alcohol) and driving while suspended.
Dec. 5
-Tabitha Latrease Riggins, 43, FTA – driving while suspended.
Dec. 9
-Eyery Medina, 31, FTA – speeding.
Dec. 14
-Justin Adam Cox, 34, FTA theft of property 4th.
Dec. 18
-Russell Lane Randall, 23, FTA – no drivers license and FTA – switched tag.
-Anthony Demetrius Hart, 42, possess forged instrument, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.
Dec. 20
-Anthony Demetrius Hart, 42, passing forged instruments.
Dec. 25
-Andrea Deshea Mason, 28, assaulting police officer and obstruction of governmental operations.
-Decarlos Mario Williams, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and certain person forbidden.
Dec. 27
-Mattie Carol Howell, 21, FTA – improper tag and FTA – improper lights.
Dec. 29
-Carl Eugene Isbell, 34, FTA – switched tag.
Dec. 30
-James Darryl Lightsey, 31, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – no insurance.
Helena
Dec. 14
-Mark Allen Adams, 53, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Melanie Cox Dawson, 49, domestic violence third degree.
-Trinity Alison Moore, 18, harassment domestic violence.
Dec. 16
-Josey Wayne Wells, 26, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 17
-John Adam Connell, 40, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.
Dec. 19
-Roland Seaburn Hines, IV, 18, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 20
-Oscar Dejuan Peoples, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Mark Alan Lutz, 50, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 21
-Brook Douglas Hale, 42, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Edward Jamil Billingsley, 45, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.
Dec. 23
-Jordan Tray’von Brown, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Eric Dewayne Billings, 46, bail jumping second degree.
-Brook Douglas Hale, 42, arrest prior to requisition.
Dec. 25
-Joshua Shane Kizziah, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 28
-Tambrala Leigh Smith, 51, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
-Kaleem Rashad James, 25, failing to appear (traffic).
Dec. 29
-David Raymond Golec, 43, bail jumping second degree.
Jan. 1
-Ryan Justin Straate, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Noah Milton Truss, 18, public intoxication.
Jan. 2
-Derek Wayne Devaughn, Sr., 51, domestic violence 3rd.
Jan. 2
Dec. 6
-Jonathan Lee Langford, 19, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Jalen Lamont McMullen, 19, domestic violence – harassment.
Dec. 7
-Matthew Thomas Steele, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Dec. 9
-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, domestic violence 3rd – menacing.
Jan. 9
-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, menacing, assault third degree, domestic violence 3rd – reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment.
Jan. 10
-Johnny Ray Sego, 38, using false identity to obstruct justice.
Jan. 11
-Justin Jae Efford, 31, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, $500 – less than $1,500 and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.
Jan. 14
-Phillip Michael Laney, 55, failing to appear (traffic).
Montevallo
Dec. 19
-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Corey Michael Maldonado, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Dec. 23
-Luke Ray Fenley, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Benjamin Tanner Bush, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 26, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Colton Chance Simmons, 24, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Thomas E. Lenard, 47, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Benjamin Tanner bush, 28, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Dec. 24
-Joseph Wayne Brackin, of Clanton, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 25
-Gabino Montiel Lopez, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 6
-Salvador Diaz Lopez, 31, of West Blocton, traffic – DUIA.
Jan. 7
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, damaged property – criminal mischief.
-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 19, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 9
-Marcos Fuentes Mendoza, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Clay Albert Massey, liquor – minor consume alcohol.
Jan. 11
-Blair Nichole Harbin, agency assist arrest.
-Linda Lucas Price, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 13
-Jacob Lucas Hannah, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
-Jessica Marie Graves, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
-Gerald Glen McDaniel, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Jan. 14
-Martin Zamora, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Jan. 15
-Kevin Flores, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Reginald Vick Smith, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Jan. 16
-Reginald Vick Smith, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Jose Herrera Vazquez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 19
-Amanda Nickole Cook, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and trespass warning.
-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).