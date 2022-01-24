Arrest reports for Dec. 13-Jan. 19

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 13-Jan. 19.

Alabaster

Dec. 13

-Stacy Ezell, 50, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Dec. 14

-Billy Joe Carter, Jr., 31, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Cynthia Denery Sandoval – Garcia, 35, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Lee Jackson, Jr., 26, of Birmingham, firearm person forbidden (Jefferson County).

-Kymothy Cook Holland, 66, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Yesenia Luna Flores, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, capias warrant driving without a license, driving without a license and capias warrant/expired tag.

-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 43, of Alabaster, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

-Damon O’Neal Davis, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 15

-Jessica Ixu Sandoval-Garcia, 33, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jamira Janae England, 24, of Deatsville, alias warrant (UPOM 2nd) and alias warrant (speeding).

-Kevin Lee Taylor, Jr., 32, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-India Rae Brown, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Fernando M. Miguel Angel, 37, of Reno, NV, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 16

-Laraina Marie Hall, 50, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-William Chukwuka Okoro, 41, of Birmingham, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – disorderly conduct.

-Daniel Aaron Madden, 27, of Bessemer, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jeannette Fernandez, 53, of Maylene, public intoxication.

Dec. 17

-Cameron D. Royster, 33, of Calera, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Alexandra Nicole Wilson, 30, of Alabaster, bench warrant – assault 3rd.

-Austin Dale Smith, 27, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Matthew Amos Burke, 35, of Birmingham, warrant with Jefferson County Sheriff Office.

-Jason Patrick Newell, 48, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.

Dec. 18

-Gregory Allen Smith, 45, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and capias warrants.

-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, capias warrant.

-Barry Lynn Green, 59, of Deatsville, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Emma Leigh Gerald, 21, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 19

-Shannon Michelle Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Ethan Andrew Landavazo, 19, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Leonard Jerome Rutledge, 42, of Montevallo, FTA – open container violation.

Dec. 20

-Jennifer Megan Jennings, 35, of Childersburg, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kayla Nicole Hardin, 26, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Shelli Spates Smith, 46, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Debra Aultman Vines, 60, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Dec. 22

-Rachel Michelle Slaughter, 47, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct.

Dec. 23

-Chelsea Danielle Coggins, 29, of Maylene, criminal mischief third degree (greater than $2,500) and leaving the scene of an accident.

-Eric Dewayne Billings, 46, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Thomas Edward Lenard, 47, of Montevallo, alias warrant arrest/public intoxication.

-Andrew William Bonner, III, 34, of Pleasant Grove, possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 24

-Allison Kate Wolf, 28, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 25

-James Dean Brown, 43, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

-Miguel Angel Martinez-Garcia, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 26

-David A. Till, 56, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tristin Blake Barnes, 25, of Leeds, domestic violence – third degree.

Dec. 27

-Shanda Marie Hudson, 36, of Clanton, FTA – public intoxication.

-Peggy Nell Pate, 60, of Pelham, probation violation – TOP 3rd.

-Keith Allen Easterling, 33, of Verbena, alias warrant.

-Benjamin Keith Taylor, 34, of Montgomery, alias warrant.

Dec. 28

-Richard Gerald Trambley, 59, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance.

-Dustin Michael Hochstetler, 33, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Matthew Dillon Stephens, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-DeVaun Courtney Jemison, 22, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Dec. 30

-Katrina Michelle Harris, 40, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Nicole Marie Gano, 39, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 1

-William Milton Diaz, 23, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jason Michael McDaniel, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-John Henry Ross, 69, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 2

-Wanda H. McCarter, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Franklin Eugene Kirkland, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 3

-Alicia Marie Smith, 43, of Bessemer, public intoxication.

Jan. 3

-William Chancellor Bond, 54, of Maylene, FTA – DUI alcohol.

Jan. 4

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Alabaster, financial exploitation of elderly.

-Ronny ONeal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, FTA driving while revoked.

-Tara Ann Mims, 39, of Shelby, failing to appear (traffic).

-Richard Anthony Brown, 56, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (switched tag) and alias writ fo arrest (operating a vehicle).

-Kevin Allen Frandi, 28, of Montgomery, ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Jan. 5

-Mark Eugene Vinyard, 40, of Center Point, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 6

-Harold Collum, 47, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Deonte Dion Tanniehill, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Mary Lui Nguyen, 28, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Jan. 7

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 19, of Montevallo, alias warrants.

Jan. 8

-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 24, of Hueytown, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Gary Wayne Moore, 53, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Jan. 9

-Terrence Derrell Williams, 18, of Fairfield, attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Davion Marcell Hickley, 19, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Malik Jaheim Smith, 18, of Fairfield, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Desmond R. Blevins, 19, of Hueytown, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 10

-Mionico Juan Perez, 41, of Sterrett, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 10

-Joshua Ike Mannery, 42, of Pflugerville, Texas, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 11

-Elizabeth J. Soderstrom Harris, 53, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Jennifer Carol Jarrett, 38, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Zachary Justin Willis, 31, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Nathan Maurice Hatcher, 48, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Jennifer Leann Campbell, 20, of Tanner, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 12

-Selvin Samir Velasquez, 20, of Alabater, alias warrant driving without first obtaining license.

-Kathryn Suzanne Firestone, 55, of Clanton, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant.

Jan. 14

-Alan Domingo Velazquez, 25, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol, capias warrant/failure to appear DUI and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

-Justin Rayshard Robinson, 35, of Adamsville, capias warrant – driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court.

-Talos Drew Evans, 20, of Vestavia Hills, possession of marijuana second degree and firearms license required.

Jan. 15

-John Cody Andrew Turner, 30, of Bessemer, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

-Jason Alan McCleney, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 16

-Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz, 38, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-William Steven Wyatt, 39, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 17

-William Pabrios Vazquez, 35, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance.

-Deidra Shonta Evans, 36, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Michael Seth English, 30, of Hoover, FTA – DWLS Vestavia warrant.

-Emily Lynch Reid, 61, of Hoover, T.O.P. 4th – Vestavia warrant.

Calera

Dec. 18

-Destiny Renae Brown, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Joseph Lee Rainey, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Jontai Gregory Cobb, domestic violence II – Strangulation.

Dec. 19

-Terry Allen Partridge, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.

-Donald Ferrel Colvert, failure to appear – FTA.

-Leonard Jerome Rutledge, failure to appear – FTA.

-Bobby Lee Anderson, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jessica Michelle Romine, promote prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 20

-Lindsay Dearmon, public intoxication.

-Michael Dewayne Robinson, attempting to elude a police officer, no tag registration in vehicle, switched tag, improper lane usage, failure to signal, driving with out drivers license and no seat belt.

Dec. 21

-Amy Kay Justice, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 23

-Margo Lass Claus-Smith, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rodrigus Childers, failure to appear – FTA.

-Michael Lynn Martin, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Dec. 24

-Anthony Lee Stanfield, agency assist.

-Robert Brian Wooten, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 26

-David Allen Till, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Dec. 27

-Susan Elizabeth Washington, driving under the influence – any substance.

-Lester Jeryl Salter, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jewun Sanchaz Bivins, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Mattie Carol Howell, agency assist.

Dec. 28

-Tyshawn Laderrick Lee, possession of a controlled substance -synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Napoleon Booker, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 29

-Alexander Cole Harrison, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Blake Wayne Johnson, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Blake Wayne Johnson, failure to appear – FTA.

-James Earl Fleming, failure to appear – FTA.

-Justin Corbin Butler, attempting to elude a police officer.

Dec. 30

-Glen Edward Bosarge, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

-Andrew Scott Hall, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 1

-Gerald Lamont Prince, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Jose Alexander Paz Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and driving under the influence – combined substance.

-Parrys Pauline Davis, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

Jan. 3

-Keenon Juan Jemison, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Andres Gamero Perez, agency assist.

-William Chancellor Bond, failure to appear – FTA.

-Roger Dale Glass, II, failure to appear – FTA.

-Lester Jeryl Salter, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

Jan. 4

-Jessica Denise Grayson, agency assist.

-Matthew Shane Jones, failure to appear – FTA.

-Michael Scott Carroll, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Elisha Leigh Morgan, failure to appear – FTA.

Jan. 5

-Jessica Marie Graves, agency assist.

-Courtney Briana Bivins, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Justin Glenn Lippeatt, driving under the influence – alcohol, driving while license suspended and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Keon Jamar White, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 6

-Thaddeus Maurice Hall, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Thomas Jeffery Faulk, agency assist.

Jan. 7

-Diaz Vanesa Arguello, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, failure to appear – FTA.

-David Nazaret Martinez, possession of a pistol by a minor/drug addict/drunkard, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.

Columbiana

Dec. 4

-Robert Lewis Baker, 59, DUI (alcohol) and driving while suspended.

Dec. 5

-Tabitha Latrease Riggins, 43, FTA – driving while suspended.

Dec. 9

-Eyery Medina, 31, FTA – speeding.

Dec. 14

-Justin Adam Cox, 34, FTA theft of property 4th.

Dec. 18

-Russell Lane Randall, 23, FTA – no drivers license and FTA – switched tag.

-Anthony Demetrius Hart, 42, possess forged instrument, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

Dec. 20

-Anthony Demetrius Hart, 42, passing forged instruments.

Dec. 25

-Andrea Deshea Mason, 28, assaulting police officer and obstruction of governmental operations.

-Decarlos Mario Williams, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and certain person forbidden.

Dec. 27

-Mattie Carol Howell, 21, FTA – improper tag and FTA – improper lights.

Dec. 29

-Carl Eugene Isbell, 34, FTA – switched tag.

Dec. 30

-James Darryl Lightsey, 31, FTA – failure to register vehicle and FTA – no insurance.

Helena

Dec. 14

-Mark Allen Adams, 53, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Melanie Cox Dawson, 49, domestic violence third degree.

-Trinity Alison Moore, 18, harassment domestic violence.

Dec. 16

-Josey Wayne Wells, 26, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 17

-John Adam Connell, 40, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

Dec. 19

-Roland Seaburn Hines, IV, 18, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 20

-Oscar Dejuan Peoples, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Mark Alan Lutz, 50, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 21

-Brook Douglas Hale, 42, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Edward Jamil Billingsley, 45, driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree.

Dec. 23

-Jordan Tray’von Brown, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Eric Dewayne Billings, 46, bail jumping second degree.

-Brook Douglas Hale, 42, arrest prior to requisition.

Dec. 25

-Joshua Shane Kizziah, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 28

-Tambrala Leigh Smith, 51, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Kaleem Rashad James, 25, failing to appear (traffic).

Dec. 29

-David Raymond Golec, 43, bail jumping second degree.

Jan. 1

-Ryan Justin Straate, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Noah Milton Truss, 18, public intoxication.

Jan. 2

-Derek Wayne Devaughn, Sr., 51, domestic violence 3rd.

Jan. 2

Dec. 6

-Jonathan Lee Langford, 19, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jalen Lamont McMullen, 19, domestic violence – harassment.

Dec. 7

-Matthew Thomas Steele, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 9

-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, domestic violence 3rd – menacing.

Jan. 9

-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, menacing, assault third degree, domestic violence 3rd – reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Jan. 10

-Johnny Ray Sego, 38, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Jan. 11

-Justin Jae Efford, 31, stolen property – RSP receiving stolen property, $500 – less than $1,500 and stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

Jan. 14

-Phillip Michael Laney, 55, failing to appear (traffic).

Montevallo

Dec. 19

-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence.

-Corey Michael Maldonado, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 23

-Luke Ray Fenley, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Benjamin Tanner Bush, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 26, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Colton Chance Simmons, 24, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Thomas E. Lenard, 47, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Benjamin Tanner bush, 28, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Dec. 24

-Joseph Wayne Brackin, of Clanton, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 25

-Gabino Montiel Lopez, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 6

-Salvador Diaz Lopez, 31, of West Blocton, traffic – DUIA.

Jan. 7

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, damaged property – criminal mischief.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 19, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 9

-Marcos Fuentes Mendoza, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Clay Albert Massey, liquor – minor consume alcohol.

Jan. 11

-Blair Nichole Harbin, agency assist arrest.

-Linda Lucas Price, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 13

-Jacob Lucas Hannah, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

-Jessica Marie Graves, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

-Gerald Glen McDaniel, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Jan. 14

-Martin Zamora, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Jan. 15

-Kevin Flores, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Reginald Vick Smith, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 16

-Reginald Vick Smith, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Jose Herrera Vazquez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 19

-Amanda Nickole Cook, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and trespass warning.

-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).