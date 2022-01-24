Calera police reports for Dec. 18-Jan. 7
Published 1:13 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from Dec. 18-Jan. 7:
Dec. 18
-Reckless endangerment, menacing – intimidation (voice) and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Reckless endangerment, menacing – intimidation (voice) and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property from the 11900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Receiving stolen property first degree (Greater than $2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and carrying concealed weapon from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Dec. 19
-Domestic violence II – strangulation from the 2000 Blok of Village Lane.
-Harassing communications – general from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Incident from the 31600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 86 and Long Branch Parkway.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Smokey Road at Stonecreek.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 100 Block of 1st Street South.
Dec. 20
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance from Smokey Road at Birdsong.
-Possession of drug parpahernalia, promote prison contraband second degree and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Smokey Road and Birdsong Drive.
-Incident from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Found property from Kensington Blvd.
-Domestic incident from Limestone Parkway.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
-Public intoxication from U.S. 31 at County Road 84.
Dec. 21
-Additional information from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 4900 Block of County Road 42.
-Incident from County Road 22 and George Roy Parkway.
-Runaway from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Highway 25 and 17th Street.
-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Dec. 22
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 4900 Block of County Road 42.
-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession and carrying a pistol unlawfully from 18th Street and Deborah Drive.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of County Road 304.
Dec. 23
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession from Crim Drive at Highway 87.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and open container of alcohol in a vehicle from County Road 201 at County Road 128.
-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Crim Drive at Highway 87.
Dec. 24
-Agency assist from the 4000 Block of County Road 18.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Cruelty to animals from County Road 23 at County Road 16.
-Simple assault from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.
Dec. 25
-Incident from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.
-Animal bite from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Drug overdoes from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Harassing communications – general from the 1100 Block of Ivy Trace.
Dec. 26
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.
-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Bedford Lane.
-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Death investigation from the 500 Block of Apricot Lane.
Dec. 27
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Driving under the influence – any substance from Highway 25 at Highway 31.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 42 North at Camp Branch.
-Agency assist from County Road 42 at Camp Branch Road.
Dec. 28
-Criminal mischief II – damage to private property and reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
Dec. 29
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at 6th Avenue.
-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 31 at 6th Avenue.
-Failure to appear – FTA from U.S. 31 at 6th Avenue.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person of another from the 13000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 201 at Moss Drive.
-Death investigation from the 8800 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Dec. 30
-Resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 1000 Block of County Road 84.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (Columbiana).
-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 at Hampton Drive.
-Burglary third degree – residence – no force from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 50 Block of County Road 87.
-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 50 Block of County Road 87.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Kensington Blvd.
Dec. 31
-Notice of trespass from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Property damage from Highway 22 at Spring Creek Road.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
Jan. 1
-Domestic violence III – menacing (knife) from the 70 Block of County Road 4.
-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 20th Avenue.
-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and driving under the influence – combined substance from Smokey Road at Stonecreek.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of County Road 16.
-Juvenile pick up order from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Juvenile pick up order from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.
Jan. 3
-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Spring Creek Road at County Road 16.
-Agency assist from County Road 16 at Spring Creek Road.
-Death investigation from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from Maylene Lane at Maylene Drive (Maylene).
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (Columbiana).
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but doest not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1600 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-Reckless endangerment from the 900 Block of 10th Avenue.
-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama Highway 25 at Green Acres.
Jan. 4
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Failure to pay for gasoline – full service from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 500 Block of County Road 304.
-Agency assist from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 5
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 25 at Interstate 65.
-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving under the influence – alcohol and driving while license suspended from County Road 42 at Mountain Forest Trail.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 600 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
Jan. 6
-Agency assist from Highway 31 at 21st Avenue.
-Missing person from the 800 Block of County Road 89.
-Lost property from the 800 Block of County Road 89.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.
-Lost property from the 1500 Block of 2nd Avenue.
-Death investigation from the 400 Block of Waterford Drive.
-Criminal mischief II – damage to private property, discharge of firearm, reckless endangerment and discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
Jan. 7
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 22 at Academy Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from County Road 22 at Hidden Creek Lane.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a pistole by a minor.drug addict/drunkard from Highway 22 at Academy Drive.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Plateau Road.