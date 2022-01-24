Calera police reports for Dec. 18-Jan. 7

The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from Dec. 18-Jan. 7:

Dec. 18

-Reckless endangerment, menacing – intimidation (voice) and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property from the 11900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (Greater than $2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and carrying concealed weapon from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 19

-Domestic violence II – strangulation from the 2000 Blok of Village Lane.

-Harassing communications – general from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Incident from the 31600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 86 and Long Branch Parkway.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Smokey Road at Stonecreek.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 100 Block of 1st Street South.

Dec. 20

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance from Smokey Road at Birdsong.

-Possession of drug parpahernalia, promote prison contraband second degree and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Smokey Road and Birdsong Drive.

-Incident from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Found property from Kensington Blvd.

-Domestic incident from Limestone Parkway.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

-Public intoxication from U.S. 31 at County Road 84.

Dec. 21

-Additional information from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 4900 Block of County Road 42.

-Incident from County Road 22 and George Roy Parkway.

-Runaway from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Highway 25 and 17th Street.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 22

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 4900 Block of County Road 42.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession and carrying a pistol unlawfully from 18th Street and Deborah Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of County Road 304.

Dec. 23

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession from Crim Drive at Highway 87.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and open container of alcohol in a vehicle from County Road 201 at County Road 128.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Crim Drive at Highway 87.

Dec. 24

-Agency assist from the 4000 Block of County Road 18.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Cruelty to animals from County Road 23 at County Road 16.

-Simple assault from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

Dec. 25

-Incident from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.

-Animal bite from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Drug overdoes from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Harassing communications – general from the 1100 Block of Ivy Trace.

Dec. 26

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.

-Domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Bedford Lane.

-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Death investigation from the 500 Block of Apricot Lane.

Dec. 27

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – any substance from Highway 25 at Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 42 North at Camp Branch.

-Agency assist from County Road 42 at Camp Branch Road.

Dec. 28

-Criminal mischief II – damage to private property and reckless endangerment from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

Dec. 29

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at 6th Avenue.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1200 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 31 at 6th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from U.S. 31 at 6th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person of another from the 13000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 201 at Moss Drive.

-Death investigation from the 8800 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Dec. 30

-Resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 1000 Block of County Road 84.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (Columbiana).

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 at Hampton Drive.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 50 Block of County Road 87.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Kensington Blvd.

Dec. 31

-Notice of trespass from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Property damage from Highway 22 at Spring Creek Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

Jan. 1

-Domestic violence III – menacing (knife) from the 70 Block of County Road 4.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 20th Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and driving under the influence – combined substance from Smokey Road at Stonecreek.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of County Road 16.

-Juvenile pick up order from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

Jan. 3

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Spring Creek Road at County Road 16.

-Agency assist from County Road 16 at Spring Creek Road.

-Death investigation from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Maylene Lane at Maylene Drive (Maylene).

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (Columbiana).

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but doest not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1600 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 400 Block of Daventry Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Reckless endangerment from the 900 Block of 10th Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama Highway 25 at Green Acres.

Jan. 4

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to pay for gasoline – full service from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

-Agency assist from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 5

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 25 at Interstate 65.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving under the influence – alcohol and driving while license suspended from County Road 42 at Mountain Forest Trail.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 600 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

Jan. 6

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at 21st Avenue.

-Missing person from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Lost property from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Lost property from the 1500 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Death investigation from the 400 Block of Waterford Drive.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to private property, discharge of firearm, reckless endangerment and discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

Jan. 7

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 22 at Academy Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from County Road 22 at Hidden Creek Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a pistole by a minor.drug addict/drunkard from Highway 22 at Academy Drive.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Plateau Road.