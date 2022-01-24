CMS Scholars Bowl team to be featured on TV

Published 2:28 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Middle School Scholars Bowl team will be featured on Alabama Public Television’s “Alabama Scholars Bowl” program for five episodes starting Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

CMS Scholars Bowl team’s match against Berry Middle School will be the first competition to air. According to coach Jason Mayfield, CMS is expected to be featured in the first five episodes, and the series will continue to run for a total of 15 episodes.

The CMS Scholars Bowl team filmed the episodes in early December 2021.

