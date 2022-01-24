Columbiana police reports for the month of December
Published 1:20 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Dec. 1-25:
Dec. 1
-Sell/distribution of dangerous drugs and recovered contraband from Nelson Walker Road.
-Cocaine – sell/distribute from Columbiana.
-Auto theft from Alabama Highway 25.
Dec. 3
-Harassing communications from Industrial Road.
-Theft – from residence from Egg & Butter Road.
Dec. 4
-Cocaine – sell/distribute from Egg & Butter Road.
-Property damage – vehicle from Egg & Butter Road.
Dec. 8
-Theft – from residence from Highway 343.
-Domestic – harassment – family from Egg & Butter Road.
Dec. 10
-Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana – possess and possession of prescription drugs from Egg & Butter Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering e vehicle (no theft or damage) from Highway 25.
Dec. 12
-Information – civil matter from Highway 343.
Dec. 13
-Trespassing from West College Street.
Dec. 17
-Burglary from Washington Street.
Dec. 18
-Resisting arrest, possessing forged instrument and attempting to elude police from West College Street to Industrial Parkway.
Dec. 19
-Information only from Old Highway 25 West.
Dec. 20
-Theft of property 4th from Collins Street.
Dec. 23
-Criminal mischief from Washington Street.
Dec. 25
-Information – receiving property from East Sterrett Street.
-Certain persons forbidden to possess, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana 2nd, assault police officer – strong arm and obstruction of governmental operations from Town Creek Apartments.