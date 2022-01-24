Columbiana police reports for the month of December

The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Dec. 1-25:

Dec. 1

-Sell/distribution of dangerous drugs and recovered contraband from Nelson Walker Road.

-Cocaine – sell/distribute from Columbiana.

-Auto theft from Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 3

-Harassing communications from Industrial Road.

-Theft – from residence from Egg & Butter Road.

Dec. 4

-Cocaine – sell/distribute from Egg & Butter Road.

-Property damage – vehicle from Egg & Butter Road.

Dec. 8

-Theft – from residence from Highway 343.

-Domestic – harassment – family from Egg & Butter Road.

Dec. 10

-Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana – possess and possession of prescription drugs from Egg & Butter Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering e vehicle (no theft or damage) from Highway 25.

Dec. 12

-Information – civil matter from Highway 343.

Dec. 13

-Trespassing from West College Street.

Dec. 17

-Burglary from Washington Street.

Dec. 18

-Resisting arrest, possessing forged instrument and attempting to elude police from West College Street to Industrial Parkway.

Dec. 19

-Information only from Old Highway 25 West.

Dec. 20

-Theft of property 4th from Collins Street.

Dec. 23

-Criminal mischief from Washington Street.

Dec. 25

-Information – receiving property from East Sterrett Street.

-Certain persons forbidden to possess, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana 2nd, assault police officer – strong arm and obstruction of governmental operations from Town Creek Apartments.