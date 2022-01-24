Dunkin’ Donuts sets opening date in Helena

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – A grand opening date has been announced for the Dunkin’ Donuts location in Helena.

The property will officially open to the public Feb. 15.

The Dunkin’ is part of a four-tenant property division on Helena Road that has been in the works for several months now.

Carter Cooper, the lead developer of the project with Richmond Properties, said the date is a “tentative opening.”

“We had a lot of bad weather this past summer that delayed us,” Cooper said. “We were actually hoping to be open before February, and we also had some COVID-related things where our subcontractors were out with COVID, and we also had some problems due to the supply chain.”

Papa Murphy’s Pizza will be next to Dunkin’ Donuts, and a new Grandview Medical Clinic will be next to a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Cooper estimated that Freddy’s will be open middle to late March, as will Papa Murphy’s. Grandview is estimated to open in the first part of April.

The estimated property value of that subdivision is around $6,250,000, according to Cooper.

Cooper said things are on the right path now, and the property will be “a huge plus” for the Helena community.

“The mayor and the city have been very cooperative and helpful,” he said. “We’re very pleased. We think it’s going to be a great addition for the Helena community and bringing in some new tenants to serve citizens of Helena, which will be great.”

Details regarding the opening will update as it gets closer to the event. For more information visit the Helena Dunkin Grand Opening Facebook page.