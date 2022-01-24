Helena police reports for Dec. 13-Jan. 16
Published 1:18 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Dec. 13, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022:
Dec. 13
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Madison Avenue.
-Domestic violence – third degree (criminal mischief) and domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from Clearview Road.
Dec. 14
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Highway 52 East.
-Domestic violence third degree from Helena.
-Damage to property from Riverridge Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of Bowron Road.
-Domestic violence third degree harassment from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.
Dec. 15
-Miscellaneous incident from Lakelane Trail.
-Miscellaneous report from Wyndham Lane.
-Domestic incident and suicide attempt from Crossvine Drive.
Dec. 16
-Miscellaneous from Pup Run.
-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous information from Laurel Woods.
-Miscellaneous information from Laurel Woods.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Marketplace.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 to $2,500 from Stoneridge Drive.
Dec. 17
-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 2600 Block of Highway 95.
-Child custody dispute from Old Cahaba Club Drive.
-Death investigation from the 7000 Block of Cloverleaf Lane.
Dec. 18
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Rowntree Path.
Dec. 19
-Possession of marijuana second degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from Highway 17.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs and miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 5800 Block of Highway 17.
-Damage to property from Wyndham Parkway.
-Noise – lice or electronically produced music from the 2000 Block of Trillium Circle.
Dec. 20
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Bail jumping second degree from Resource Center, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trail.
-Burglary third degree from Tennyson Drive.
Dec. 21
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52.
-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Wyndwood Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree from South Shades Crest Road.
Dec. 22
-Miscellaneous information from Secretariat Drive.
-Damage to property from Chadwick Drive.
Dec. 23
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Ginger Lane.
-Damaged property from the 2500 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Arrest prior to requisition from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Dec. 24
-Domestic dispute from Highway 58.
Dec. 25
-Open door from Old Cahaba Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and property damage from St. Charles Drive at St. Charles Lane.
Dec. 26
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from Piedmont Drive.
Dec. 26
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from Piedmont Drive.
Dec. 27
-Miscellaneous damage to property from County Road 95.
-Domestic violence third degree from O’Connor Court.
Dec. 28
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Brook Forest Circle.
-Domestic incident, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Clearview Drive.
-Information only from Trillium Circle.
-Theft of property third degree from Ace Place.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Oak View Lane.
Dec. 29
-Bail jumping second degree from Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Whirlaway Circle.
Dec. 30
-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Parkway.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.
Dec. 31
-Property damage from Cedar Bend Drive.
-Criminal littering from Coalmont Road.
-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Brook Forest Circle.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.
Jan. 1
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.
-Harassment from Belmont Lane.
Jan. 2
-Domestic violence 3rd from Shady Trail.
-Property damage from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.
Jan. 2
-Domestic violence 3rd from Shady Trail.
-Property damage from Highway 261 and Cunningham Drive.
Jan. 3
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Wyndham Parkway.
Jan. 4
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
Jan. 5
-Miscellaneous information from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer.
-Domestic incident from the 2700 Block of Crossvine Drive.
Jan. 6
-Domestic dispute from Rock Terrace Circle.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest from Honeysuckle Road and Honeysuckle Circle.
-Domestic violence – harassment from Rock Terrace Circle.
-Menacing from Hillsboro Lane.
Jan. 7
-Runaway juvenile from 1st Avenue East.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Railroad Avenue at Highway 261.
Jan. 8
-Miscellaneous/destroy marijuana from 1st Avenue West.
-Runaway juvenile located from Timber Drive.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Cedar Bend Drive.
Jan. 9
-Domestic violence 3rd – menacing, menacing and assault third degree from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.
Jan. 9
-Domestic violence 3rd – menacing, menacing, assault third degree and reckless endangerment from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.
Jan. 10
-Miscellaneous information from Tennyson Drive.
Jan. 11
-Property damage from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Probation violation from Rockhampton Circle.
-Incident – transport from the Shelby County Jail.
Jan. 12
-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Lane.
Jan. 13
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Highway 95.
-Damage to property from Woodvale Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 17.
-Missing person from Ashley Brook Way.
Jan. 14
-Dog violation – section 22 dog on premises other than owner from the 2800 Block of Adams Street.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Dog violation – leash law/dog on premises other than owner from Shady Trail.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Quail Ridge Court.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
Jan. 15
-Lost property from Riverwoods Court.
Jan. 16
-Animal dispatched from the 8400 Block of South Shades Crest Road.