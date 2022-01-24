Helena police reports for Dec. 13-Jan. 16

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Dec. 13, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022:

Dec. 13

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Madison Avenue.

-Domestic violence – third degree (criminal mischief) and domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from Clearview Road.

Dec. 14

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence third degree from Helena.

-Damage to property from Riverridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of Bowron Road.

-Domestic violence third degree harassment from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.

Dec. 15

-Miscellaneous incident from Lakelane Trail.

-Miscellaneous report from Wyndham Lane.

-Domestic incident and suicide attempt from Crossvine Drive.

Dec. 16

-Miscellaneous from Pup Run.

-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from Laurel Woods.

-Miscellaneous information from Laurel Woods.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Marketplace.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 to $2,500 from Stoneridge Drive.

Dec. 17

-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 2600 Block of Highway 95.

-Child custody dispute from Old Cahaba Club Drive.

-Death investigation from the 7000 Block of Cloverleaf Lane.

Dec. 18

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Rowntree Path.

Dec. 19

-Possession of marijuana second degree, driving under the influence any substance and possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from Highway 17.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs and miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 5800 Block of Highway 17.

-Damage to property from Wyndham Parkway.

-Noise – lice or electronically produced music from the 2000 Block of Trillium Circle.

Dec. 20

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Bail jumping second degree from Resource Center, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Burglary third degree from Tennyson Drive.

Dec. 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52.

-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Wyndwood Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and promote prison contraband second degree from South Shades Crest Road.

Dec. 22

-Miscellaneous information from Secretariat Drive.

-Damage to property from Chadwick Drive.

Dec. 23

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Ginger Lane.

-Damaged property from the 2500 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Arrest prior to requisition from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Dec. 24

-Domestic dispute from Highway 58.

Dec. 25

-Open door from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and property damage from St. Charles Drive at St. Charles Lane.

Dec. 26

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from Piedmont Drive.

Dec. 27

-Miscellaneous damage to property from County Road 95.

-Domestic violence third degree from O’Connor Court.

Dec. 28

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic incident, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from Clearview Drive.

-Information only from Trillium Circle.

-Theft of property third degree from Ace Place.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Oak View Lane.

Dec. 29

-Bail jumping second degree from Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Whirlaway Circle.

Dec. 30

-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

Dec. 31

-Property damage from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Criminal littering from Coalmont Road.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

Jan. 1

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.

-Harassment from Belmont Lane.

Jan. 2

-Domestic violence 3rd from Shady Trail.

-Property damage from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

Jan. 3

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Wyndham Parkway.

Jan. 4

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Jan. 5

-Miscellaneous information from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer.

-Domestic incident from the 2700 Block of Crossvine Drive.

Jan. 6

-Domestic dispute from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest from Honeysuckle Road and Honeysuckle Circle.

-Domestic violence – harassment from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Menacing from Hillsboro Lane.

Jan. 7

-Runaway juvenile from 1st Avenue East.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Railroad Avenue at Highway 261.

Jan. 8

-Miscellaneous/destroy marijuana from 1st Avenue West.

-Runaway juvenile located from Timber Drive.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Cedar Bend Drive.

Jan. 9

-Domestic violence 3rd – menacing, menacing and assault third degree from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.

Jan. 10

-Miscellaneous information from Tennyson Drive.

Jan. 11

-Property damage from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Probation violation from Rockhampton Circle.

-Incident – transport from the Shelby County Jail.

Jan. 12

-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Lane.

Jan. 13

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Highway 95.

-Damage to property from Woodvale Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 17.

-Missing person from Ashley Brook Way.

Jan. 14

-Dog violation – section 22 dog on premises other than owner from the 2800 Block of Adams Street.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Dog violation – leash law/dog on premises other than owner from Shady Trail.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Quail Ridge Court.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

Jan. 15

-Lost property from Riverwoods Court.

Jan. 16

-Animal dispatched from the 8400 Block of South Shades Crest Road.