Land transactions for Dec. 10-15

The following land transactions occurred from Dec. 10-Dec. 15:

Dec. 10

-David P. Rivera to HMME Development LLC, for $109,000, for Lot 7 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-RKAAA LLC to Carra Belle Investments LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 4 in Valley Dale Estates.

-Edwin Williams to Cameron D. Day, for $177,000, for Lot 17 in Meadowgreen.

-Kathy Carlson Gospodareck to Kathy Carlson Gospodareck, for $93,250, for Lot 2 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Ben R. Evans to Phyllis Simpson, for $460,000, for Lot A10 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newrez LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $144,700, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-James Michael Patmon to James Michael Patmon, for $89,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerry Lee Bowen to Sequoia II LLC, for $170,500, for Lot 5 in Bova Acres.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ben R. Evans, for $447,450, for Lot A-61 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Michael Garcia to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 146 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-MIchael J. Mann to Cynthia Milligan, for $250,000, for Lot 427 in Forest Lakes.

-Consetta D. Harris to Consetta Denise Galloway, for $209,200, for Lot 28 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Gloria Matherson to Doroth Badalamenti, for $35,850, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Dorothy Badalamenti to Jackie N. Spinks, for $54,450, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lisa R. Ball to Heather Sprowl, for $239,000, for Lot 9 in Greenfield Sector 1.

-Robert G. Norris to Stephanie Pierce, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Stephanie Pierce to High Tide Oil Company Inc., for $1,300,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Matthew Brewer to Sandra Chris Anderson, for $351,000, for Lot 2 in Selkirk Phase IV A Subdivision of Inverness.

-Brandon Provost to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 20 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Mary Wills Buckman to Jacob R. Masters, for $385,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-James H. Moore to Todd Michael Carroll, for $220,000, for Lot 239 in Willow Oaks.

-Corey Evan Kimbrel to Robert Pollard, for $265,000, for Lot 9 in Green Valley Fourth Sector.

-Melissa Knowles Nannini to Anna Lynn Nannini, for $11,460, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Justin Womack to Kyle Walker McVay, for $215,000, for Lot 4 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-Anshuman Mohapatra to Enable Progress LLC, for $52,140, for Lot 15 in Parkside.

-David Wayne Dickey to Dustin J. Rogers, for $218,700, for Lot 31 in Allendale.

-Henry Lewis Bell to David J. Orms, for $645,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-K&S Holdings LLC to Kayla Rockett Neighbors, for $90,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Kelly E. Yongue to Erin Nicole McDaniel, for $273,000, for Lot 398 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ronald Carlson, for $621,061, for Lot 4239 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-John H. Abbott to Ryan Hubbard, for $360,000, for Lot 37 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

Dec. 13

-Carly Dunlap to Andrew C. Roe, for $190,000, for Lot 72 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Tammy Gray to Tammy Harper, for $215,000, for Lots 26 and 29 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Joseph Panchoo to Corey Kimbrel, for $425,000, for Lot 17 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Patrick S. Angell to Jakeb Cornelius, for $355,000, for Lot 156 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Matthew R. Dover to Anthony Burden, for $375,000, for Lot 313 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Derrel G. Curry to Bradley Crawford, for $249,000, for Lot 2 in Bear Holler Sector 2.

-Joseph Lance Saunders to John R. Dillard, for $639,050, for Lot 2 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase IV.

-Magnolia Property Management LLC to Jacquelyn O. Blakley, for $165,000, for Lot 418 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Ryan Hunter Decoudres to Gabriel Thomas, for $419,000, for Lot 12 in Applecross Resurvey of Lot 12.

-John William Farley to Shelley Suco, for $962,860, for Lot 72 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 65, 66, 72 and 73.

-SCA Capital Assets LLC to Steven Jacob Odom, for $340,000, for Lot 35 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Leon Thompson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $327,500, for Lot 24 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Joel D. Brasher to Christopher A. Martin, for $710,000, for Lot 321 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector.

-Mary Virginia Thomas Trotter to Rachele Ann Gibson, for $349,500, for Lot 63 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Abbey Greystone LLC to CCC Birmingham 119 LLC, for $2,795,000, for Lot 2 in D. N. Lee Est.

-John C. Parnell to William Mitchell, for $202,000, for Lot 206 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Robert S. Wise to Christopher Dudding, for $480,000, for Lot 3228 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Jack L. Ward to Sayer Investments LLC, for $54,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Christi R. Hardin to Path Acquistions TRS LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 35 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Cortes Joe Bicking to Patricia Anne Bicking, for $373,600, for Lot 1146 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Eric R. Hull to Emily Brooke Hull, for $229,620, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Hunter McCoy Properties LLC to Chelsea A. Archer, for $265,000, for Lot 10 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Jared B. Archer to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 1152 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Bear Creek Farms LLC to Bear Creek Farms LLC, for $46,500, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Broderick LLC to Markfore Investments LLC, for $1,650,000, for Lots 1A1 and 4 in Oak Mountain Centre Brodericks Resurvey of Lot 1 A Final Plat and property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Fred C. Huey to Scott Rooney, for $461,250, for Lot 53 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

Dec. 14

-Tony J. Shunnarah to Justin Plaster, for $175,000, for Lot 44 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Wendy Weber to Jason Greene, for $407,500, for Lot 4 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition.

-Value Systems 3 LLC to YA Avon SFR III Propco LLC, for $255,087, for Lot 156 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Timothy H. Mynatt to Joel Paul Campbell, for $459,000, for Lot 283 in Riverchase Country Club 9th Addition.

-Clifford Gene Moore to Dianne Moore, for $47,000, for Lots 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 15 in Quail Estates.

-Margaret M. Kent to Carol Reed, for $450,000, for Lot 51 in Barkley Square.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Benjamin Calhoun, for $684,721, for Lot 1221 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Sharon Ann Robinson to Sharon Ann Robinson, for $181,300, for Lot 509 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Brandon Michael Hales to Isaiah T. Gresham, for $275,000, for Lot 109 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Matt Coplin Cook to Peter Eakin, for $390,000, for Lot 29 in Meadowbrook 6th Sector.

-Kimberly Braden to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $193,210, for Lot 40 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Carol A. Dowdy to Frank Jordan Laxson, for $740,000, for Lot 7 in Hudsons Addition to Brook Highland.

-Ann Robbins to Sloan Living Trust, for $645,000, for Lot 39 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Darrell Edward Morgan to Darrell Edward Morgan, for $470,140, for Lot 2718 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Steve Young to Jacob A. Linville, for $602,500, for Lot 845 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Jeffrey Franklin to Michael C. Mathews, for $480,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Mary E. Gore to Morgan Wayne Ferguson, for $375,000, for Lot 117 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Kevin Henderson to Curtis D. Smith, for $290,000, for Lot 21 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 2.

-Jeffery Don Williams to Travis Chase Williams, for $248,000, for Lot 506 in Lofts at Edenton 4th Amended Plat.

-Jonathan Pierce Boothe to Nicholas Ryan Wible, for $70,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Irina Mikhaylovna Li to Huong Vu, for $300,00, for Lot 45 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Robert Nunn to Matthew H. Curtis, for $235,000, for Lot 85 in Camden Cove Sector 4.

-Toby R. Hardy to Jeffrey A. Beabout, for $860,000, for Lot 634 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Susan E. Notter to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 8 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Rachael B. Clark to Sunny Enterprises LLC, for $154,000, for Lot 20 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 2nd Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Todd Stevens, for $982,071, for Lot 1122 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Kimberly Irene Talley to David T. Harris, for $285,000, for Lot 55 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Ngan Hoan Pham to Tu Quynh Thi Ngo, for $180,000, for Lot 33 in High Ridge Village Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Timothy L. Kelly to Marie Schindler Guess, for $246,000, for Lot 479 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Toby A. Chance to James McAllister, for $284,700, for Lot 6 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Aimee Statham to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $266,000, for Lot 175 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Joshua M. Tarpy to Daniel England, for $655,000, for Lot 58 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A.

-Vera Sue Hatcher to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Jimmy L. McConico to Rolando Medrano, for $33,752.06, for Lot 40 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Kevin L. Davis to Brian T. Tucker, for $422,000, for Lot 4 in Lincoln Park Subdivision.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to John Harley Brunzell, for $219,880, for Lot 21 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Drury Blake Kelley to Kalyan S. Nuguru, for $600,000, for Lot 108 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-James Russell Hinson to New Day Properties LLC, for $238,000, for Lot 24 in Valley Brook Phase IV.

-New Day Properties LLC to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $258,000, for Lot 24 in Valley Brook Phase IV.

-Travis J. Reed to Vaughn Alan Jones, for $375,000, for Lot 101 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Philip Yance to Cameron Hogan, for $259,000, for property in Section 20, Township 18 South, Range 2 Eat.

-Claude M. Sims to Rodney Johnson, for $278,000, for Lot 327 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Shannon Howell to Stephanie Anita Boyington, for $279,900, for Lot 17 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Brandy Allison Davis to Whitney Mosely, for $359,000, for Lot 32 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Martha Cienfuegos to Jessica Sumerlin, for $297,000, for Lot 1019 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-Margie Anita Robertson to Numinousneoism Art Inc., for $7,200, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

Dec. 15

-Samuel A. Curro to Nicholas D. Doleys, for $470,000, for Lot 17 in Riverchase Country Club Phase II Amended Map.

-JPMorgan Chase Bank to Sandy McCay, for $67,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Edward C. Allen to Anurag Sirish Karuparti, for $188,500, for Lot 14 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Erik J. Jacobs to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $228,000, for Lot 95 in Autumn Ridge.

-PropertyOne Inc. to Emilio De La Cruz, for $95,000, for Lot 5 in KB Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Matthew T. Smith to Muhammad Zohair, for $197,100, for Lot 7 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-DAL Properties LLC to Larry R. Ellison, for $565,710, for Lot 2441 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Gwendolyn A. Valenti to Jeremy D. Sims, for $29,370, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Gwendolyn A. Valenti to Jeremy D. Sims, for $31,820, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Dorothy S. Hopson to Betty Dean, for $365,501, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Orentel J. Stenson to Larry D. Zeitler, for $335,000, for Lot 48 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Wayne V. Causey to Gary Wayne Brooks, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Country Club Estates Phase One.

-Bridgette M. Langley Swann Owens to Jesse Michael Clark, for $130,000, for Lot 7 in Fernwood Second Sector.

-Jeffrey Alan Beabout to Richard Foster, for $447,000, for Lot 6 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Fairway Southlake LLC to Southlake Village II LLC, for $5,400,000, for Lot 3 in Village on Valleydale at Southlake.

-Grant Rockett to HWS LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 87 in Narrows Pint Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Cory Tait to Wright Homes Inc., for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Creekwater Estates.

-Ladde L. Mayer to James B. Lee, for $312,000, for Lot 304 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Zacchary C. Cook to Matthew Richard Boyte, for $420,000, for Lot 23 in Altadena Woods Third Sector.

-Richard C. Duell to Benjamin S. Naish, for $1,385,000, for Lot 9 in South Oak Phase I.

-Eddleman Residential LL to Linda Gail Gibson, for $297,900, for Lot 7-87 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Cynthia R. Hanna to Kathy D. Cash, for $474,000, for Lot 63 in Beaumont Phase 4 Final Plat.

-John R. Gunter to Melissa L. Miller, for $335,100, for Lot 127 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $318,117.33, for Lot 260 in Wynlake Sector 5 Amended Plat.

-Troy McManus to Margaret J. Cannon, for $155,770, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-William Hubert Cole to Susana Vazquez, for $270,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Sue H. Ingram to Abel Garcia Hernandez, for $120,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Chris Mundy to Innerlast Inc., for $375,000, for Lot 4 in Spartan Food System Inc. Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 4.

-David Harper to Charles King, for $430,000, for Lot 60 in Timberline Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Brett T. Josephson to Jeffery L. Posekany, for $218,000, for Lot 5 in Eaglewood Estates 3rd Sector.

-Margaret J. Cannon to Gina McManus, for $155,770, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range East.

-Richard E. Baxter to Taylor Martin, for $250,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Julie M. Lindsey to Investment Property Exchange Services Inc., for $285,000, for Lot 2116 in Old Cahaba V Sixth Addition.

-Bedelia Swaggard to Robert W. Thomas, for $150,000, for Lots 6 and 7 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $180,000, for Lots 525, 526 and 527 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 518 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 520 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 522 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 530 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 533 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 529 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Curtis Lance Robinson, for $531,360.36, for Lot 620 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Beth Antone, for $396,660, for Lot A-95 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Karen Dodd to Judy R. Clarke, for $266,000, for Lot 238 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Julia C. Summers to Julia Charline Summers, for $266,800, for Lot 5 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Antonio E. Ellis, for $434,900, for Lot 623 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 528 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 519 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Ludwig Family Revocable Trust to Jett Schencker, for $790,000, for Lot 917 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jason R. Hale, for $540,700, for Lot 20 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 507 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Martin B. Halloran, for $407,910, for Lot 61 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Jerry Rich to Jennifer Cain Talley, for $32,500, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.