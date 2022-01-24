Land transactions for Dec. 2-9

The following land transactions occurred from Dec. 2-9:

Dec. 2

-Jonathan A. Maxwell to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $204,000, for Lot 57 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Ben Chenault to Benford L. Chenault, for $572,150, for Lot 12-12 in Mt Laurel PH II.

-Jane E. Holifield to Shirley Ann Froberg, for $245,000, for Lot 178 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Charles Alberta Faircloth to Lori Webb Harnish, for $170,000, for Lot 44 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Josephine A. Martin to Julia C. Cook, for $525,000, for Lot 14 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1.

-Gulnara Harkey to Brett M. Harkey, for $140,000, for Lot 74 in Chandalar South Second Sector and property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $395,278.45, for Lot 1734 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $1,879,200, for Lots 82, 83, 85, 242, 243, 244, 245 and 246 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-John L. Rush to Kenneth Andrew Rush, for $70,000, for Lot 1 in 1987 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Pamela Dennene Capps, for $310,000, for Lot 3 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Glenda J. Stinson to Jonathan D. Pierce, for $11,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Latif Shabani to Brian Van Nguyen, for $205,597, for Lot 46 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Ivan Bradley Lindsey to Cody Lowery, for $555,000, for Lot 7 in Shadowbrook.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Katrena Denise Weathers, for $231,000, for Lot 54 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Patricia Jean Large to Shelby Reed Blackerby, for $435,000, for Lot 7 in Glynn Hollow.

-Cory McCarty to Trent William Ridlehoover, for $255,000, for Lot 2 in Narrows Point Final Plat.

-Ronald Trout to James Ryan Speak, for $220,000, for Lot 1 in Trouts Subdivision.

-David D. Grubic to David D. Grubic, for $373,900, for Lot 1526 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Karen Ann Rosenow to Michael James McCraven, for $294,900, for Lot 2023 in Old Cahaba V Sixth Sector.

-Teresa Parker to Rikki Lee, for $280,000, for Lot 86 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-John R. Williams to Ryan Ruggles, for $285,000, for Lot 222 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Colby Ryan Key, for $274,260, for Lot 312 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Ellen H. Corbett to Jacob S. Moorer, for $173,000, for Lot 313 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-C. Scott Stone to Seeds 2 Keys LLC, for $204,200, for Lot 13 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Tia Maddox Edwards, for $224,500, for Lot 3 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Kimberly Knowles to Logry Y. Sanoja, for $171,000, for Lot 2 in Indianwood Terrace.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $240,000, for Lots 521, 524, 531 and 532 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Jasper C. Pocopanni to Majestic Holdings LLC, for $132,930, for Lot 6 in Eagle Wood Estates Third Sector.

-Lonnie R. Parks to Lonnie R. Parks, for $68,390, for property in Section 28, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Michael N. Frith to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $312,500, for Lot 28 in Foothills Point Second Sector Resurvey.

-Ziad M. Taer to Ayman Barakat, for $117,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-April Chastain Ellison to Gavin Bethea, for $92,760, for Lot 1 in Town of Wilton.

-Roei Buhbut to Courtney Thomas, for $185,000, for Lot 125 in Town Side Square Sector One.

-Kyle Sullivan to Desiree Soriano, for $161,000, for Lot 12 in Willows at Calera.

-Bruce Allen Culbertson to Israel Diaz, for $221,000, for Lot 7 in Royal Place.

-Juan Carlos Rivera Montes to Jacqueline Aguirre Garcia, for $220,000, for Lot 33 in Fairview.

-Andrew Bailey Fritsch to Christian Olsen, for $317,000, for Lot 1301 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC 175 Creek RunProtected Series, for $210,541.44, for Lot 99 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Alan D. Cameron to Brandon Wayne Hudson, for $430,000, for Lot 16 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC 179 Creek Run Protected Series, for $210,541.44, for Lot 98 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Brandon W. Hudson to Nicholas A. Lambert, for $327,900, for Lot 2 in Royal Oaks 4th Sector Unit 1 Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Debbie D. Bowie to John Hayden Tanner, for $233,800, for Lot 167 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase 1.

-Jimmy M. Fulton to Sandra G. Allinson, for $48,900, for Lot 24 in Camp Branch Estates First Addition.

-Rebecca York Neugent to Victor Manuel Vences Flores, for $190,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-William Shaun Barr to Carol Schmidt, for $645,000, for Lot 40 in Maple Ridge Subdivision.

-Stephanie D. Borders Savage to Amber Michelle Criswell, for $280,000, for Lot 1 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Maria Belem Avalos Hernandez, for $375,000, for Lot 516 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Catherine Sumpter to Crystal Ward, for $360,000, for Lot 32 in Oak Forest.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Basil J. Reid, for $244,945, for Lot 313 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to David Brian Au, for $641,980, for Lot 663 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Donovan Builders LLC to William Tucker Adams, for $461,400, for Lot 618 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 6 Final Plat

-Edward J. Angelini to Michael W. Sloan, for $539,000, for Lot 743 in Ballantrae Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ruth Bartholomew Grisson to Lee Chisholm Tibbetts, for $430,000, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook 16th Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Donovan Builders LLC to David L. Horton, for $404,717, for Lot 602 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Yonghua Zong to Yongfu Zong, for $385,700, for Lot 2136 in Kirkwall in Ballantrae Phase II.

-Tamara Jones to Prashant Kamath, for $131,000, for Lot 41 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Marc Gregory Ottinger, for $277,855, for Lot 314 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

Dec. 3

-Linda S. Brewer to Benjamin Hutto, for $550,000, for Lot 22 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Mark Swysgood, for $217,380, for Lot 32 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Ronald T. West, for $222,380, for Lot 38 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Ricky Grant White to Dustin J. Darden, for $1,400,000, for Lot 48 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 46, 47, 48 and 49.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Raquel Morgan Williams, for $973,755, for Lot 1427 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Kelli Melissa Gay to Kelli Melissa Gay, for $150,000, for Lot 9 in J W Johnstons Property in the Town of Columbiana.

-Glenn L. Krumbine to Lisa Z. Jackson, for $500,000, for Lot 4016 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mary Ann Cherry, for $456,857, for Lot 4230 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Nia Eliana Anderson, for $224,350, for Lot 7 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alejandro Perez, for $830,757, for Lot 1414 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Farrell J. Burk to Natalie Price, for $250,000, for Lot 64 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-William J. Pinegar to Robert M. Campbell, for $352,000, for Lot 49 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-James L. Waddell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $294,300, for Lot 17 in Windstone III.

-Michael E. Leontis to Mark Rothenstine, for $115,000, for Lot 6 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Thomas O’Neal Blackerby to Salt Life Properties LLC, for $151,900, for Lot 32 in Village Parrish a Townhome Community Resurvey.

-Kayli Alderman to Kayli Alderman, for $73,585, for Lot 30 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Bruce Irons to Kimberly P. Braden, for $267,950, for Lot 229 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Brandon Montz to Mary K. Morris, for $229,500, for Lot 706 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Bridget Ammons Pratt to Bentley Kembreanna Counsell, for $382,000, for Lot 95 in Sterling Lakes Phase One.

-William P. White to Steven S. Van Dyke, for $410,000, for Lot 1471 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Shirley I. Hall to David Crawford, for $408,000, for Lot 3 in Carden Estate and property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-David Alan Crawford to Russell Michael Douglas, for $290,000, for Lot 4 in Walters Cove Third Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-123 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Beverly D. Shields to James D. Milhouse, for $150,000, for Lot 136 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Ryan Turner, for $703,743, for Lot 655 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Alankar S. Bhusari, for $483,207, for Lot 610 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Hannah Catherine Lovejoy, for $287,900, for Lot 7-58 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Dennis Michael Kelley, for $364,900, for Lot 12-8 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Ryan Huffman to Riley Anne Thomas, for $389,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Build All Construction Inc. to Katelyn Jones Bishop, for $345,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Sierra Building Companys Resurvey.

-Shona Bailey to Andrew Byars, for $118,500, for Lot 5 in Triple Springs.

-John R. Gay to Vernon Properties LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Donald Keith Capps to Christopher J. Schaffer, for $1,600,000, for Lot 623 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Xpress Investments LLC to Dalco Properties LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 33 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-James K. Hanna to Sumner Seibert, for $1,374,000, for Lot 819 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase III.

-Lloyd Embry Donahoo to Skyler Donahoo, for $181,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Thomas Lucas to Jessica Lynn Sherrow, for $5,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Jeffrey Waldman to Don D. Duvall, for $732,000, for Lot 38 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-S&M Development LLC to Julian Esquivel, for $95,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Alfred Henson, for $1,079,437.83, for Lots 31 and 32 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Helen J. Williams to Michael Thomas Ponsonby, for $202,500, for Lot 21 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Percy P. Callegan to Soner Balci, for $600,000, for Lot 25 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Clayton C. Romano to Dawn B. Romano, for $365,600, for Lot 1701 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Dawn B. Romano to Tenecia Placide, for $471,000, for Lot 1701 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Roy D. Bracken to Deanne Marie Pollock, for $322,500, for Lot 4 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-James Redfield to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 96 in Autumn Ridge.

Dec. 6

-NYMT Loan Trust I to Alejandro Humberto Villalobos, for $64,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Donald L. Taylor to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhomes Corrected.

-Asad Ali Panjwani to Noorin Nathani Chandrani, for $440,000, for Lot 188 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Erin C. Mosley to Jacarla Smith Peterson, for $202,200, for Lot 25 in Falliston Ridge 1st Sector.

-Alyamama Haddad to Alyamama Haddad, for $167,200, for Lot 155 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Stephen T. Edsall to Anne E. Whittaker, for $397,500, for Lot 20 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-David Victor Amoroso to Derek Scott Irons, for $406,000, for Lot 56 in Meadowridge.

-Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC to Kenneth Norris, for $205,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James A. Reining to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $177,000, for Lot 26 in Royal Pines.

-Theresa Boyd to Christopher Holsomback, for $270,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Susan F. Peeples to Brad Lindsey, for $317,500, for Lot 1 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Kevin D. Clark, for $125,000, for Lot 214 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Amanda Gayle Pate McDaniel to Janice B. Marks, for $268,000, for Lot 137 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Derek Irons to William Keith McCarter, for $335,000, for Lot 6 in Lincoln Park.

-Heath Smith to Rodney Shiflett, for $330,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jason M. Sims to Douglas B. Schauer, for $271,500, for Lot 413 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Scott A. Schuttinga to Joshua Turner, for $195,500, for Lot 62 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Charlotte U. Jones to St. Catherines Episcopal Church of Chelsea Alabama, for $225,000, for Lot 2-45 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-John A. Caldwell to John A. Caldwell, for $10,000, for Lot 2 in Stonehaven 2nd Addition.

-Neal Medaris to Kimberly Ward, for $201,000, for Lot 118 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Todd P. Fittro to Richard L. Troyanek, for $303,000, for Lot 20 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Kenneth Allen Weeden to Hossam Tarakji, for $170,000, for Lot 212 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Charles Shannon Ash to Paige Adkison, for $328,000, for Lot 109 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-James G. Harrison to Joseph A. Newcomb, for $740,000, for Lot 1 in Hudsons Addition to Brook Highland.

-Charles B. Arnold to Justin Thomas Clifton, for $95,000, for Lot A in Vansant Family Subdivision.

-Charles Byron Arnold to Justin Thomas Clifton, for $586,000, for Lot B in Vansant Family Subdivision.

-Laura A. Tucker to Dorothy Carlisle, for $200,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Cool Box LLC to Tacala LLC, for $198,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-DWL Properties LLC to Tacala LLC, for $610,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Joyce A. Bates to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $274,000, for Lot 81 in Camden Cove Sector 5 Resurvey of Lot 81.

Dec. 7

-Angela G. Sexton to Daniel Llanes, for $240,000, for Lot 47 in Valley Forge.

-Nancy L. Nipper to Boulton Properties LLC, for $176,800, for Lot 27 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $262,100, for Lot 18 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Veronica Dubose to FSRE Holdings LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $263,500, for Lot 52 in Valley Forge.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 32 in Autumn Ridge.

-Christopher B. Strickland to Linda Frederick, for $244,900, for Lot 375 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Brenda Maxwell to Carolyn Hart, for $254,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jerry L. Kelly, for $1,014,343, for Lot 1120 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Thomas Christian Derryberry to Mary Helen Derryberry, for $10, for Lot 101 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Michele B. Cunningham to Michele B. Cunningham, for $524,790, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Wanda Gail Casey to Wanda Gail Sanford, for $144,200, for Lot 168 in Hayesbury Phase I Final Plat.

-Michael C. Flanagan to Jefferson Gann, for $599,900, for Lot 113 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ricardo Antonio De Souza, for $386,195, for Lot 34 in Creeview Sector 2.

-Jimmie G. Sherman to Georgia L. Layne, for $314,000, for Lot 28 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Ann E. Miller to Anthony R. Gannuscio, for $197,500, for Lot 326 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $308,540, for Lot 1705 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $308,845, for Lot 1712 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Kim W. King to Timothy B. Northcutt, for $175,000, for Lot 31 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Jacob Alan Vickerson to Robert Garove, for $355,000, for Lot 107 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-John Henderson to L and L Property Enterprises LLC, for $17,500, for Lot 10 in Farris Estates.

-Emily Ann Archer to Cole Joiner, for $10,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to William E. Cary, for $452,380, for Lots 27 and 28 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Francisco Rivera to Morgan Thornton, for $270,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Gretchen Wolff Showalter, for $218,880, for Lot 4 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Roberto Jose Ramon Conde to Melissa Vazquez, for $275,000, for Lot 1403 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Three.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Raj V. Patel, for $563,809, for Lot B-90 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Darrel J. Grice to Maurice Terry Horn, for $350,000, for Lot 572 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabama 5th Addition.

Dec. 8

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to Debra Compton, for $257,900, for Lot 180 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Mark Stephen McCollister, for $385,900, for Lot 9 in Brook Chase Estates Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Dakota A. Myers, for $216,100, for Lot 11 in Camden Park Phase One Sector One Final Plat.

-Tyler Partin to Josh Koch, for $380,500, for Lot 2222 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Catherine Douglas to Katara Lashell Morrow, for $260,000, for Lot 7 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-Alecia F. Hollis to Xidan Wang, for $148,000, for Lot 17 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-SMB Properties Inc. to Cahaba Manor STR LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $358,750, for Lot 1467 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-David Goodman to Haotian Fang, for $205,000, for Lot 101 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Town Builders Inc. to Jason D. Haier, for $854,994, for Lot 22-05 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Town Builders Inc. to Coulter Richard Boyle, for $720,690, for Lot 15-27 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-Franklin F. Gunn to Daniel Huckabee, for $435,000, for Lot 5 in Oak Meadows 1st Sector.

-Max P. Clay to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $175,500, for Lot 212 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Vickie J. Ames to Karen Holcombe Doyal, for $450,000, for Lot 201 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Michael Dabbs to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 2 in Woodland Hills.

-Ann B. Ortstadt to Vickie Ames, for $209,000, for Lot 2 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Seth L. Gandy to Judith B. Milner, for $360,000, for Lot 56 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Rishum Nouman Malik to Nouman Akbar Malik, for $135,510, for Lot 14 in Central Hills Subdivision and Lots 1 and 2 in Oak Hills Estates.

-Wiley Elite Homes Inc. to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 202 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Steven Holbrook Kramer to Megan Elisabeth Lankford, for $207,500, for Lot 36 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Holland Family LLC to Kendrick Lasalle Brown, for $17,000, for Lot 13 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Holland Family LLC to Kendrick Lasalle Brown, for $17,000, for Lot 13 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Deborah W. Stone, for $150,500, for Lot 912 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Narayandas P. Patel to Narayandas P. Patel, for $104,950, for Lot 25 in Greystone Highlands Amended Map.

-Hut Birmingham LLC to Jenco Energy LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Sarah Elizabeth Barnes to Ann B. Ortstadt, for $212,500, for Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 and Recreational Area Resurvey.

-Christopher McGaha to Katie McGaha, for $175,000, for Lot 9-67 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Katie McGaha to T2 LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 9-67 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-James P. Kenney to James P. Kenney, for $198,700, for Lot 88 in Autumn Ridge.

-Mark S. McCollister to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $302,000, for Lot 65 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Tori N. Bright to Mona Roanne Myers, for $257,000, for Lot 16 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-C. D. Adderhold to Hunter Thomas Morris, for $250,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Scott Johnson to Arthur Jcoby Jemison, for $365,000, for Lot 1154 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Paul E. Cannon to Jasmine N. Bibb, for $315,000, for Lot 42 in cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 of Mountain View Estates.

Dec. 9

-Lance P. Lieb to Jing Chang, for $375,000, for Lot 36 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-J&J Properties LLC to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $163,000, for Lot 220 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map Final Plat.

-Seann Stanley Wallace to HRML Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Russell C. Lloyd to Fred Wayne Horton, for $46,750, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Jamie Martin to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $180,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Squires Map of Helena.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-10 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-12 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Karen Marlen Greene, for $832,551, for Lot 1428 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Nanette B. Foster to Doug Jefferson, for $205,000, for Lot 3 in J. C. Lacey Subdivision.

-Joshua L. McMeans to Beltway Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 216 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Marcus Levon Atchison, for $200,220, for Lot 12 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Maria L. Sitze to Reine Beatrice Welapi, for $310,000, for Lot 258 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Wayne Welch to Lauren Morrow, for $245,000, for Lot 387 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Duratus Housing Solutions LLC to Francis Mbugua Wanjiku, for $240,000, for Lot 17 in Monte Tierra.

-Zoette Dobbert to Peyton Dean, for $205,000, for Lot 96 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Ruth Robinson to Bridgett Cox, for $162,000, for Lot 19 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jonathan David Veasey to Andrew Mason Pearce, for $282,500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Candace L. Lee, for $423,575, for Lot 216 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Todd B. Fobian to Todd B. Fobian, for $0, for Lot 2 in Key Place Farms.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Irina Bagrin, for $440,000, for Lot 239 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Rosa B. Martinez to Jose Louis Martinez, for $60,518.60, for property in Section 5, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Susan Lyn Frank to Eleanor Frances Shehan, for $301,000, for Lot 66 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.

-Stephen F. Lee to Creekview Holdings LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Creekview Commercial Park Final Plat.