Land transactions for Nov. 24-Dec. 1

The following land transactions occurred from Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

Nov. 24

-D. K. Evans to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $259,000, for Lot 46 in Port South Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 46, 47, 50 and 51.

-Brandon Anthony Avila to Joshua A. Sinning, for $345,000, for Lot 46 in Panther Ridge.

-Thurman Stacey to Michele Bailey, for $370,000, for Lot 21 in Woodvale.

-DAL Properties LLC to Thurman Kimball Stacey, for $750,000, for Lot 3 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to David A. Proctor, for $502,750, for Lot 2457 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Steven Bernard Anderson to Artemise M. Rue-Johnson, for $450,000, for Lot 1524 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Allison C. Burnett to Nickolas Scillia, for $165,500, for Lot C in Riverwood 7th Sector Amended Map.

-Michael Allen to Joseph Green, for $134,000, for Lot 20 in Birmingham Junction J R Bozeman.

-Barbara S. McDonald to India E. Henson, for $251,200, for Lot 22 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-Dianna Olivia Calvin to Lindsay Moryoussef, for $664,000, for Lot 1634 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-Lindsey Moryoussef to Jessica R. Bills, for $330,000, for Lot 414 in Windstone IV.

-Adams Homes LLC to Karen Ann Rosenow, for $283,204, for Lot 127 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Reuben R. Fleischer, for $719,555, for Lot 1411 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-William W. Annonio to Luke L. Millard, for $293,000, for Lot 59 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Marc John Carpenter to Akshay Kamra, for $570,000, for Lot 2051 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Angela F. Shearer Cadenhead Bristow to Robert M. Adams, for $700,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William T. Rogers, for $559,770, for Lot 820 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Starnes & Yearout Farms Inc. to Philip J. Pitts, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Linda Ingram Wilbor to Kristi Grant Brooks, for $195,000, for Lot 76 in Camden Cove Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Cole Investment Realty LLC to Grants Mill LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-William A. Strazewski to Jonathan Avila, for $535,000, for Lot 43 in High Chaparral Sector B.

-Robert E. Barns to Steven Bankston, for $375,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Michelle Hammett to Deanna Edmondson, for $260,000, for Lot 40 in Hickory Point.

-Scott A. Riley to Hoyon Lee, for $280,000, for Lot 87 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Jennifer G. Pittman to Angela Renee Morgan, for $567,000, for Lot 8 in Brookshire First Sector.

-David Scott Burke to Jose De La Cruz Herrera, for $172,000, for Lot 11 in Fall Acres Subdivision.

-Robert Christopher Godfrey to Heather Rowland, for $124,900, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Mary Jo Sewell to Celestia Davila, for $253,900, for Lot 84 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Darryl Maurice Delbridge to Megan Ashley Chatham, for $303,000, for Lot 135 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.

-Samuel B. Abston to Samuel B. Abston, for $10,000, for Lot 9 in Windstone.

-Lydia White to Myra A. Hicks Davis, for $175,000, for Lot 57 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two Resurvey.

-William Chad Ray to Christopher Michael Muscarella, for $245,000, for Lot 14 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Christie Robinson Dickson to Mary Catherine Davis, for $336,000, for Lot 422 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Harry L. Tippett to Andrea C. Hester, for $280,000, for Lot 37 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Tracy H. Albright to Larenda Smith Perryman, for $460,000, for Lot 908 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-David Price to Amber Wagner, for $155,000, for Lot 37 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Darrin Mills Calvert to Jeanne S. Dockery, for $385,000, for Lot 63 in Saddle Lake Farms 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Omega Residential Holdings II LLC to Omega Residential Holdings I LLC, for $1,034,730, for Lot 1 in Bishop Creek Townhomes, Lot 7 in The Enclave Phase 1, Lot 13 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Final Plat, Lots 159 and 171 in Camden Cove Sector 3, Lot 2 in The Cottages of Saratoga, Phase I Final Plat, Lot 4 in Green Valley and Lot 216 in Waterford Village, Sector 3, Phase 2.

-CS Equity Partners LLC to Omega Residential Holdings I LLC, for $182,500, for Lot 43 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Jermaine Sullivan to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $219,700, for Lot 132 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Western REI LLC to Stephen Hebert, for $45,000, for Lots 44 and 45 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase II.

-Gregory W. Lusco to Virginia L. Branson, for $168,000, for Lot 39 in Wildewod Village 5th Addition.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $209,000, for Lot 7 in McMillens Survey Addition Resurvey.

-Kathryn Ladnier to VM Pronto LLC, for $174,500, for Lot 13 in Willows at Calera.

-Michael W. Elliott to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $253,000, for Lot 724 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Hollery Harris to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $284,500, for Lot 195 in Camden Cove West Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Patricia Cantavespre to Christopher Paul Moebes, for $285,551, for Lot 134 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Alonzo C. Cutler to Matthew C. Ladnier, for $300,000, for Lot 36 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Adams Homes LLC to Rickey Howard, for $305,251, for Lot 131 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-David Sellers to Marion E. Watson, for $400,000, for Lot 8 in Perkins Landing Sector 1 and 2 Resurvey of Lot 14, 15, 28 and 19 and Common Area E.

-Charriere C. Simpson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 39 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Timothy C. Calhoun to Roberto De Avila Machado, for $195,000, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Brantley M. Visser to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 345 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Jennifer S. Russell to Jennifer S. Russell, for $232,200, for Lot 112 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector Amended Map.

Nov. 29

-Matthew D. Brown to Robert Edward Hunt, for $460,000, for Lot 2424 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Melody Thompson to Jerry M. Vernon, for $272,500, for Lot 23 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Chad Aaron Clemmons to Chad Aaron Clemmons, for $83,500, for Lot 68 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Chris Aric Phillips, for $799,900, for Lot 1-6101 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Todd M. Lankford, for $899,000, for Lot 1-658 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Justin M. Lanzi to Alford Tyrell Norman, for $250,000, for Lot 41 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Innovative Building Services LLC to Alan K. Davis, for $649,000, for Lot 210 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Rachel E. Clayton, for $365,000, for Lot 12-28 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Lakesha Buchanan Reed, for $426,969, for Lot 118 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Jan Heredia Carlo to Richard Lee Gwin, for $219,900, for Lot 209 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to John Tyler Lee, for $440,000, for Lot 26 in Shadow Brook.

-Caleb A. Thomas to Jacob T. White, for $252,000, for Lot 82 in Chadwick Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Sabre Finance to Alignment Simple Solutions LLC, for $259,360.92, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Janet F. Standridge to Christopher Michael Brasher, for $145,000, for property in Section 18, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Tristin Tucker Derrick, for $517,392, for Lot 817 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Eugene Grant to Indra A. Oldham, for $389,000, for Lot 10 in Mountain Lake.

-Betty D. Lampkin to Albert M. McGuffey, for $391,000, for Lot 218 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Kenneth Randall Cole to Rodney McGinnis, for $240,000, for Lot 60 in Narrows Point.

-Monroe H. Johnson to Benjamin Johnson, for $132,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Patrik Guertler to Certified Flooring Installation Equipment Leasing LLC, for $550,000, for Lot 2085 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Anthony R. Preston, for $443,187, for Lot 839 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Jayme L. Moore to Patricia N. Gibbs, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kishor Pawar Mamidi, for $445,500, for Lot 841 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Shanda M. Harris Smiley to Robert Brent Roberson, for $245,000, for Lot 122 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Joseph S. Smith to Alec Wasserman, for $165,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Douglas W. Nickell to D E Rentals LLC, for $565,000, for Lot 503 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Tanya Brock to James Brumbeloe, for $889,000, for Lot 60 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-James Elliott to Larry Hatchett, for $14,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Peggy J. Peck to Peggy J. Peck, for $124,000, for Lot 29 in Cottages at Chesser Phase 1.

-Monique Montenegro to Monique Montenegro, for $10, for Lot 150 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Catherine Anderson Brown, for $249,880, for Lot 20 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Anda Lee Ward, for $222,380, for Lot 25 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-David A. Hogg to Donald Phillips, for $28,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Kenneth B. Bailey to Mark A. Rikard, for $65,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Zackary T. Bircheat to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $270,000, for Lot 281 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Mary W. Carter to Kristy Alexander, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Summer Brook Sector Two.

-Festus Oguhebe to Kenneth F. Latham, for $210,000, for Lot 10 in Stonebriar Phase I Resurvey.

-CBH Properties Hoover LLC to 200 South Colorado LLC, for $3,675,000, for Lot 3 in Tattersall Park resurvey No. 5 Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sandra Lea Stalvey, for $335,655, for Lot 7071 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Travis J. Richards to Peggy M. Schoonover, for $274,500, for Lot 89 in Summer Brook Phase Three.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carlos Javier Ruiz, for $433,604, for Lot 2195 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

Nov. 30

-Vivian E. Glenn to Ruch Investments LLC, for $61,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Ruth E. Suggs to Ruch Investments LLC, for $299,000, for property in Section 29, Township 29 South, Range 1 East.

-Justin D. Blackburn to William P. Davidson, for $265,000, for Lot 29 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Kathryn D. Vidal to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $156,000, for Lot 25 in Ashley Brook.

-Kimberly Ann Williams to Morgan Bonner, for $175,000, for Lot 57 in Ashley Brook.

-Carolyn Tolbert to Mariyamgul Tazhibayeva, for $343,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Zackerius D. Dukes to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 29 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Peggy M. Schoonover to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $234,250, for Lot 44 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Christian Shane Nadalin to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 8 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Richard B. Fabian to Brantley Visser, for $460,000, for Lot 122 in Brook Highland 4th Sector.

-Janet L. Corn to Johnny Tyler Lee, for $275,000, for Lot 13 in Augusta Pointe.

-Adam Erhart to Matthew Wallington, for $230,000, for Lot 7 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Wood Farms LLC to BHN Properties LLC, for $5,750,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Ann Ingram Tyler to Suzanne Hartsfield, for $231,000, for Lot 10 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-Ernesto Ragazzoni to Ernesto Ragazzoni, for $60,950, for Lot 2 in Map of Calera by S & N Ala RR Company.

-Larry Nordquist to Jack Eldridge Walker, for $20,625, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Cynthia B. Gray to Don Whaley, for $40,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Glasscocks Subdivision of Spring Creek.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $251,950, for Lot 64 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Rebekah H. Bell to John Raymond Harris, for $350,000, for Lot 1423 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Adam J. Huxhold to Donald Keith Capps, for $650,000, for Lot 50 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-James Carlton Stanley to Beverly Langley, for $40,800, for Lot 20 in R E Subdivision of the Town of Maylene Alabama.

-Dominic T. Melendez to Dominic T. Melendez, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Taylor Melendez to Dominic T. Melendez, for $5,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Steven Kip Bishop to Inesha Jenae McCarter, for $348,000, for Lot 503 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Alan Greg Sheek to Joshua T. Gleason, for $324,900, for Lot 5 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-William Anthony Berryman to Philip Newman, for $260,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jerry Preston Ingram, for $482,609, for Lot 4224 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Anitra Ciara Richardson, for $238,390, for Lot 27 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to Carla P. Salter, for $287,900, for Lot 181 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Martine Anderson to Sam Harris Disharoon, for $357,000, for Lot 160 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Grady Lee Luster to Hunter M. Gaskins, for $365,000, for property in Section 26.

-Gladys H. Sherrer to Hobert S. Fields, for $325,000, for Lot 169 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Donald Q. Byrd to Donna K. Burnett, for $228,910, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jamie Patterson to Elizabeth Victoria Singleton, for $190,000, for Lot 118 in Villages of Westover.

-Eric Walker to Robert Gerald Martin, for $310,000, for Lot 56 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Cindy C. Hearn to Joshua Thomas, for $85,000, for Lot 2 in Hearn Survey in Helena.

Dec. 1

-Jason Trent Yarbrough to Jordan Lester, for $375,000, for Lot 7-189 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jan. P. Kirkemier to Robert Lesinger, for $340,250, for Lot 276 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-David Keith Shirley to Carlos Diaz, for $360,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-2500 Associates LLC to GR Calera Partners LLC, for $1,280,000, for Lot 2 in Grahams Resurvey of Millennium Park.

-Lauri Dobbs Marrero to Jacob N. Littleton, for $205,000, for Lot 108 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Cynthia Dianne Young to Shirley Ines Hall, for $800,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Kennon O’Keefe to Matthew Lang, for $270,000, for Lot 80 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 4.

-Jennifer Bright to Ernesto M. Gonzalez Centeno, for $425,000, for Lot 11-28 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-George Linton Martin to Terry Schrader, for $162,800, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Charles H. Pennington to Eugene M. Murphy, for $589,000, for Lot 71 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lots 71, 72 and 73.

-Donald Cochran to Mary Wairimu Mwangi, for $77,800, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Patricia S. Ernst to Howard Steven Mitchell, for $225,000, for Lot 39 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Donald R. Johnson to Gonzalez Properties LLC, for $630,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Pelham Estates.

-Bates Hubbard Properties LLC to JLH Investments LLC, for $140,400, for Lots 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 35 in Mountain Lake.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $150,000, for Lot 244 and 245 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Michelle A. Hornberger to Donald Perry, for $400,000, for Lot 16 in Inverness Green.

-Caroline Ryals to Justin Teel, for $425,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe 8th Sector.

-Joseph Allen Rash to Brian Chafin, for $332,000, for Lot 31 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Susan S. Yarbrough, for $525,000, for Lot A-123 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Venture South LLC to Issac Ariel Lopez, for $170,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Connor Andrew Maggio, for $443,177, for Lot A-100 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Skyler Donahoo to Jerry Musso, for $227,000, for Lot 1 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-John D. Keyes to David Joseph Hill, for $275,900, for Lot 283 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Lisa A. Eckman to Lisa E. Phipps, for $200,950, for Lot 12 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-John A. Outland to Elizabeth Schmidt, for $278,500, for Lot 13 in Chapparal First Sector Phase II.

-Gerald Mitsuo Noda to Walter J. Harris, for $195,000, for Lot 58 in Cambridge Park Amended Survey.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Sherry D. McCrary, for $235,000, for Lot 388 in Waterford Highlands Sector I.

-Bryant Mize to Alexander Carlos Vidal, for $440,538, for Lot 38 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.

-Trisha A. Avans to Jason Stonicher, for $351,000, for Lot 74 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Michael Blake Hardy, for $266,510, for Lot 85 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Faye Knowles, for $311,540, for Lot 1717 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Harold Edward Bauer, for $300,645, for Lot 1713 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Danny Karr, for $545,228, for Lot 4246 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC to Malvin Sanders, for $300,000, for Lot 22 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amaranadh Menda, for $300,345, for Lot 1718 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Brittany Pritchett, for $496,063, for Lot 202 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Clifton P. Render to Audryana Kelley, for $257,900, for Lot 17 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-Betty Carol Canan to Mary Jo Sewell, for $322,500, for Lot 27 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Marcus Llewelyn Parker, for $335,700, for Lot 120 in Cove at Helena Resurvey of Lots 119 and 120 Final Plat.

-Savitri D. Hartwell to Joycie M. Tarry, for $240,000, for Lot 93 in Villages at Westover.

-Richard W. Atchison to Richard W. Atchison, for $10,000, for Lot 219 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Robert J. Mattson to Brian M. Pullum, for $309,900, for Lot 727 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Vincent W. Vosteen to Tamara Hevlow, for $320,000, for Lot 342 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Gina G. Stuman to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $304,000, for Lot 335 in Fieldstone Park 3rd Sector Phase I.

-Daniel A. Earnest to Jenna Leigh Sisson, for $245,000, for Lot 242 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Elizabeth M. Horton to Jeremy Reynolds, for $280,000, for Lot 25 in Shelby Farms Final Plat Amended.

-James T. Giffen to Harvey D. Trull, for $539,900, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Barry Morgan to Allen Barclay Morgan, for $155,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Duane A. Brock to Paul G. Coffman, for $287,900, for Lot 12 in Meadowlark.

-Premier Healthcare Inc. to CTM Properties LLC, for $1,350,000, for Lot 2 in Clearyland Subdivision.